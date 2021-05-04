Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to offer new manager a chance to re-sign Gareth Bale

Tottenham Hotspur have first refusal if they want to re-sign Gareth Bale for another season in the summer. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy looks set to take advantage of this clause in Bale's current contract.

According to the Dailymail, Levy is set to offer the new Spurs manager the option of re-signing Gareth Bale for another season. The deal would most likely be another season-long loan.

After a happy return to Tottenham for Bale, it would make sense to re-sign the Welsh superstar instead of buying a new attacker in the transfer window this summer.

Whoever is in charge of Spurs next season - they will reportedly have the chance to keep Gareth Bale ⚽️ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 4, 2021

Gareth Bale is set to return to Real Madrid at the end of the current season. The 31-year old Welshman arrived at Tottenham on a one-year loan deal.

After falling down the pecking order at Real Madrid, it is unlikely Gareth Bale will feature for Los Blancos again. Hence it is possible that Bale will instead play for some other side next season.

Many Tottenham fans feared that Gareth Bale would be a flop and wouldn't have the same impact as he did during his first spell at the club. While he has not lived up to his lofty standards, Bale has certainly done well enough to warrant another season with Spurs.

Currently, the 31-year old is Tottenham's third highest goal scorer, behind Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min.

Gareth Bale scored a hat-trick against Sheffield United. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Resigning Gareth Bale would make financial sense for Tottenham as well. Daniel Levy is a shrewd businessman. It would cost Tottenham Hotspur around £12 million a year in wages to acquire the services of Gareth Bale.

However, it would cost a lot more for Spurs to find a like-for-like replacement in the summer transfer window. With the current pandemic-hit situation across Europe, Levy would be more than happy to sanction a deal for Bale.

Another season-long loan deal for Bale is the only way to keep the Tottenham squad in shape without having to invest heavily in the team.

Gareth Bale scores his first Premier League hat-trick since 2012 as Tottenham see off poor Sheffield United https://t.co/8viaXVFUGv — Telegraph Sport (@TelegraphSport) May 2, 2021

Gareth Bale has had a much better season than what people expected from the Welshman. The 31-year old has scored 14 goals in 30 appearances for Tottenham this season and is on a good run of form at the moment.