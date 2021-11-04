Tottenham close to agreeing £165,000-a-week deal for Serie A star as Antonio Conte's first signing - Reports

Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly close to agreeing a deal for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie. The Ivorian could be set to become Antonio Conte's first signing at Tottenham since joining the club this week.

According to The Sun, Franck Kessie is set to agree a £165,000-per-week deal with the north London club. The 24-year-old has just eight months remaining on his current contract with AC Milan and could be available for a bargain fee in January.

Franck Kessie joined AC Milan on a two-year loan deal from Atalanta in 2017. The midfielder put in a number of impressive performances during his loan spell with the Serie A giants, which convinced the club to sign him permanently in 2019.

Kessie has developed into one of the best box-to-box midfielders in Europe over the last couple of years. He scored 14 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions for Stefano Pioli's side in the 2020-21 campaign.

Kessie helped AC Milan secure a second place finish in the Serie A table last season and qualify for the Champions League for the first time in five years. He has been heavily linked with a move away from AC Milan this summer.

The 24-year-old has less than a year left on his current contract with AC Milan and has thus far rejected the chance to sign a contract extension with the club.

Former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte was recently announced as Tottenham Hotspur's new manager. Tottenham parted ways with Nuno Espirito Santo after their 3-0 loss to Manchester United last weekend. The north London club have won five and lost five of their ten league games this season.

Conte will be eager to boost his Tottenham squad during the January transfer window. Spurs' weak-looking midfield and attack are areas the Italian tactician will look to improve in the coming months.

Antonio Conte must find a way to get the best out of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min at Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur have managed to score just nine goals and have conceded sixteen in their opening ten league games this season. Spurs have struggled to create goal scoring opportunities and currently lack a style of play and identity.

Antonio Conte is known for his pragmatic style of play and is likely to solidify Tottenham's midfield and attack. The potential arrival of Franck Kessie will provide the side with a midfielder who has the ability to win back possession, initiate attacks and score goals.

The Italian will, however, have to find a way to get the best out of star forwards Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. Kane has scored just one league goal this season, whereas Son has found the back of the net four times in nine games.

