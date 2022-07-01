Tottenham consider launching move to sign ex-Manchester United midfielder - Reports

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur are considering signing former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard this summer. The England international is a free agent after his contract with the Red Devils expired.

Lingard made just 22 appearances last season, contributing two goals and one assist. He has struggled for playing time in his career at Old Trafford. With the FIFA World Cup coming up later this year, he could be looking for more playing time this season.

West Ham United are also interested in signing the 29-year-old. Lingard spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at the London club and excelled there. He scored nine goals and provided five assists in just 16 appearances for the Hammers.

This also got him into the England squad last year.

Tottenham are now considering joining the race for him as well. They are looking to sign Lingard as a central attacking midfielder, the position he has played for England before.

Also, not only is the Manchester United forward free, but is also a homegrown player. Spurs have exceeded the limit of their non-homegrown quota after the signing of Yves Bissouma from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Tottenham have already made four signings this summer. Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Bissouma and Richarlison have all joined the north London club. They can now look to add Lingard to the list.

Tottenham signing Richarlison could be a boost for Manchester United's pursuit of Antony

According to the Manchester Evening News, Spurs signing Richarlison could help Manchester United in their pursuit of Ajax winger Antony.

The Red Devils have been linked with the Dutchman since the announcement of Erik ten Hag as their new manager. However, no deal has been struck between the two clubs so far.

Now, since Spurs have signed Richarlison, they might sell Steven Bergwijn. According to an earlier report by The Athletic journalist Charlie Eccleshare (via The Spurs Web), Ajax have agreed a fee of €25 million with the north London club.

However, Spurs were waiting to sign a forward before letting the Dutchman go.

Bergwijn could be a perfect replacement for Antony. Hence, if Ajax sign the former, they might let Antony sign for the Old Trafford outfit.

