Tottenham enquire about another Barcelona player during negotiations for Clement Lenglet: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona forward Memphis Depay this summer. The Dutchman has just one year left on his contract which could lead to the Catalan giants attempting to sell him this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

According to Sport, Tottenham have enquired about Memphis Depay as well during their negotiations with Barcelona over a loan move for French defender Clement Lenglet.

Memphis Depay joined Barcelona on a free transfer last summer after the expiration of his contract at Lyon. The 28-year-old was earning €7 million per season at Lyon. However, he accepted a €5m-per-season contract from Barca due to the club's dire financial situation and his eagerness to play for the Catalans, as per Barcablaugranes.

Depay enjoyed an impressive start to the 2021-22 campaign, scoring eight goals in his first 15 La Liga appearances. However, injuries and the arrivals of Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the January transfer window resulted in him falling down the pecking order at Camp Nou.

He ended the campaign with 13 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions. Despite his decent statistics and apparent willingness to stay at Barcelona, his future at the club is undecided.

The club are in desperate need of funds and could therefore be forced to sell a number of their star players this summer. Furthermore, Barcelona have been linked with the likes of Raphina and Robert Lewandowski as per Barcablaugranes.

The potential arrival of the aforementioned players could diminish Depay's playing time next season. The Catalan giants have reportedly informed the forward's lawyers that he has been added to the club's transfer list.

Tottenham have been on the charge this summer. The club have already signed Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster and Richarlison.

Antonio Conte's side could be interested in strengthening their attack even further as they prepare for next season's Champions League. Memphis Depay could be keen to return to the Premier League as he will have a point to prove after his dismal time with Manchester United between 2015-2017.

Tottenham could face competition from Arsenal for Barcelona star Memphis Depay

As per Teamtalk, Arsenal are interested in signing Barcelona forward Memphis Depay. The Gunners are expected to sign multiple strikers this summer to galvanize their attack ahead of a long season. They have also parted ways with veteran forwards Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this year, meaning that Arteta's frontline lacks depth at the moment.

Mikel Arteta's side have signed Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, but are expected to attempt to sign another top-quality striker to provide cover and competition to the Brazilian.

Memphis Depay could prefer a move to Arsenal over Tottenham due to competition for places in Antonio Conte's side. Spurs already possess Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, and Dejan Kulusevski in their ranks. The addition of Everton hitman Richarlison is likely to intensify the competition for places even further.

Depay could therefore struggle to become a regular starter at Tottenham. Arsenal, despite having new players, are likely to provide the Dutchman with more gametime ahead of the Qatar World Cup later this year.

