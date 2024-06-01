Tottenham eye move for Manchester United target with €17.5 million release clause - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United target Serhou Guirassy this summer. Both sides are looking to strengthen their attack and see the Guinea international as a good fit.

Reports recently emerged that Spurs will consider offers for Richarlison if they are good enough. Even if he does stay, the north London side are looking to sign a striker due to the Brazilian's injury issues. He made 31 appearances across competitions last season, scoring 12 goals and providing four assists.

Hence, as per Football Insider, Tottenham are looking to sign Guirassy, who had an exceptional 2023-24 campaign with VfB Stuttgart. He scored 30 goals and provided three assists in 30 games across competitions, helping his side finish second in the Bundesliga.

Guirassy joined Stuttgart from Stade Rennais only last summer and has a contract until 2026. However, his contract has a release clause worth €17.5 million, which is attracting plenty of suitors. Manchester United are also interested in signing him with Anthony Martial set to leave on a free transfer this summer.

However, Guirassy, 28, might choose to refuse both clubs if a bid is made as Stuttgart currently offer him UEFA Champions League football. Tottenham and Manchester United both secured Europa League football for next season.

A look at stats of Tottenham and Manchester United's attackers in 2023-24 Premier League season

Captain Son Heung-min was the main attacker for Tottenham under Ange Postecoglou, registering 17 goals and 10 assists in 35 Premier League games. He became the first Spurs player to register 10 goals and 10 assists in one season more than once. He also became only the seventh player to do so in at least three seasons.

Richarlison registered 11 goals and four assists in 28 league games for Tottenham while Dejan Kulusevski contributed eight goals and three assists in 36 games. Summer signing Brennan Johnson racked up five goals and 10 assists in 35 league games for Spurs.

Winter signing Timo Werner contributed two goals and three assists in 13 games while James Maddison recorded four goals and nine assists in 28 games.

For Manchester United, meanwhile, skipper Bruno Fernandes was the top scorer with 10 goals and eight assists in 35 league games. Summer signing Rasmus Hojlund was level with Fernandes on 10 goals and also recorded two assists in 30 games.

Marcus Rashford scored seven goals and provided two assists in 33 games while Antony could only contribute one goal and one assist in 29 games. Alejandro Garnacho registered seven goals and four assists in 36 games. Anthony Martial, who is set to leave Manchester United this summer, scored one goal in 13 appearances.