Tottenham forward doubtful for north London derby against Arsenal after suspected hamstring injury: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur forward Dejan Kulusevski is a doubt for the north London derby clash with Arsenal on October 1 with a suspected hamstring injury, as per The Athletic.

Kulusevski has been on international duty with the Swedish national team, playing in their 4-1 defeat to Serbia and a 1-1 draw with Norway in the UEFA Nations League.

The former Juventus winger seems to have picked up a hamstring problem and is being monitored by Tottenham's medical staff, with his place in Saturday's squad against Arsenal at risk.

He has been in impressive form for Spurs since arriving in north London from Juve in January on an 18-month loan.

Antonio Conte's side have an obligation to buy if certain criteria are met.

The Swede has made nine appearances so far this season for Spurs, scoring one goal and contributing three assists.

Fabrizio Romano



Two ways available:



If he plays 20 games [45 mins] in PL and Spurs will qualify to UCL obligation to buy for €35m.



Tottenham are set to make Dejan Kulusevski deal permanent at the end of the season, no doubts. Two ways available: If he plays 20 games [45 mins] in PL and Spurs will qualify to UCL obligation to buy for €35m. If not, Spurs will have a buy option clause.

He was touted as one of the signings of the winter transfer window with his displays last season and his potential absence will come as a huge blow for Conte.

Tottenham have started the Premier League campaign unbeaten and currently sit third, with five wins and two draws in seven fixtures.

They come up against an Arsenal side who are similarly in fantastic form as they sit of the league with six wins and one defeat in seven.

Tottenham can lay down a marker against Arsenal

Spurs will move above Arsenal with a win on Saturday

Spurs will be praying that Kulusevski returns to fitness for the north London derby, but their past summer transfer window has given them strength in depth.

The Lilywhites signed Brazilian forward Richarlison from Everton for £52.2 million and he has been equally as impressive with two goals and as many assists in eight games.

Son Heung-Min scored a hat-trick last time in Spurs' 6-2 win over Leicester City and can expect to line up in attack with talisman Harry Kane.

Tottenham can show that they mean business this season in the top four if they were to beat Mikel Arteta's side at the Emirates Stadium.

If Spurs win, they will replace the Gunners in first place for at least 24 hours.

Conte's men did beat the Gunners 3-0 the last time the north London derby was played out.

talkSPORT



Jason: “No, I don’t see that. Spurs might, don't see Arsenal…”



Jason Cundy doesn't see a north London title charge this season. Jamie: "Can Tottenham & Arsenal put up a serious title charge?" Jason: "No, I don't see that. Spurs might, don't see Arsenal…"

They will look to replicate that stunning performance which essentially saw them displace Arsenal for fourth at the end of last season.

Arteta's men will be out for revenge following that defeat in what will be a hugely intriguing encounter between the two north London rivals.

