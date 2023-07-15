Tottenham Hotspur eye former Arsenal target as Harry Kane replacement – Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing ex-Arsenal target and Lille striker Jonathan David as a Harry Kane replacement.

Ange Postecoglou's outfit are currently in danger of losing Kane ahead of the start of the upcoming 2023-24 season. They could be forced to sell the 29-year-old star as he is in the final year of his current deal.

Although Manchester United have allegedly cooled their interest in the right-footed forward, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are currently keeping tabs on the Englishman. The Bavarians have already lodged two offers to Spurs for the player – the second one worth in the region of £80 million, as per sources close to ESPN.

According to L'Equipe, Tottenham have identified David as a top choice to replace Kane in the ongoing summer transfer window. They have been told to pay a fee of around £52 million to snap up the Canadian.

David, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2025, could emerge as a fine replacement for the Spurs legend should he join the north London outfit. His pace, physicality, and finishing would help him settle in well in England and provide solid competition to Richarlison.

Earlier last year, the former Arsenal transfer target expressed his desire to move to the Premier League in the future. He told La Voic du Nord:

"In England, when I watch the matches, everything is full each time. As a player, it motivates you even more. I don't know yet, I think it's possible, very possible. I don't know if I can find myself anywhere other than the Premier League. It's a very nice atmosphere there."

David, who helped Lille lift the 2020-21 Ligue 1 title, had his best-ever season in terms of offensive numbers last time around. He netted 26 goals and contributed four assists in 40 appearances last campaign.

Pundit suggests he would love to see Spurs great Harry Kane at Arsenal next campaign

Speaking to DAZN Bet, ex-Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit stated that he would love it if Harry Kane joined Tottenham Hotspur's rivals. He said:

"I'd love to see Kane at Arsenal. I know people will laugh at that but he started his career there. Every player when they retire wants to look back at what they have won. He'll always be remembered as a very good striker, but I'm sure that he must be tired of not winning."

Although a switch to Mikel Arteta's outfit is deemed to be unlikely, Kane could pop up as a regular starter should he join them. He would easily displace Gabriel Jesus as the north London side's first-choice striker.

So far, the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner has scored a whopping 280 goals and laid out 64 assists in 435 matches for Spurs.