Tottenham Hotspur plotting shock move for ex-Manchester United attacker: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a shock move for former Manchester United winger Daniel James, as per The Daily Mail.

The Lilywhites are set to loan Bryan Gil out to Valencia once again after the Spaniard had an impressive half-season on loan with Los Che in the 2021-22 campaign. It is reported that former Manchester United attacker James has been identified as the former Sevilla winger's replacement.

Gil made the switch to Spurs from Sevilla in 2021 as part of a deal that saw Erik Lamela move the other way. However, he could not quite make his mark at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium either under Jose Mourinho or current boss Antonio Conte.

Valencia are set to take him on loan for a second time after his decent six-month loan with the club during the second half of last season. The winger made 17 appearances across all competitions for the Spanish side after being loaned out in January.

Gil made only 20 appearances for Spurs during his first season at the club and has been an unused substitute in all three games this time around. Conte has made it clear that he would only loan the Spaniard out if a replacement is signed.

Former Manchester United attacker Daniel James is reportedly seen as the player who will replace the Spanish international.

James made his move to Leeds United from Manchester United last summer but did not enjoy a solid debut season with the Whites. The Welshman has played 37 games for the Elland Road outfit till date, scoring on four occasions while producing five assists.

However, James' ability to play across the frontline makes him a valuable asset, which could be the reason why Conte wants him.

Conte will demand more from his Tottenham Hotspur players

Tottenham find themselves fourth in the Premier League table after three games with two wins and one draw.

However, Conte will certainly demand more from his side as there is plenty of room for improvement. The Lilywhites won their first game of the season convincingly against Southampton with a 4-1 scoreline.

However, they were somewhat fortunate to salvage a 2-2 draw against Chelsea on August 14. In their 1-0 win against Wolves on Saturday (August 20), Tottenham were once again not at their best.

Spurs will next be in Premier League action against newly promoted Nottingham Forest on Sunday (August 28).

