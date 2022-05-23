Tottenham Hotspur to rival Arsenal for the signature of Manchester City star - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are set to rival Arsenal for the signature of Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian is reportedly set to leave the Etihad this summer, with the arrival of Erling Haaland confirmed.

As per a report in The Telegraph, Jesus is now attracting interest from Tottenham. Antonio Conte is looking to strengthen his squad this summer and believes the Brazilian would be an ideal fit.

Youri Tielemans is part of the list too, highly rated - UCL football could be key. Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus on top of their list after new direct contacts on player side. He’s expected to leave Manchester City after Haaland deal, no direct contacts between clubs yet.Youri Tielemans is part of the list too, highly rated - UCL football could be key. Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus on top of their list after new direct contacts on player side. He’s expected to leave Manchester City after Haaland deal, no direct contacts between clubs yet. 🇧🇷 #AFCYouri Tielemans is part of the list too, highly rated - UCL football could be key. Arsenal want Gabriel Jesus as priority and nothing has changed, even after missing on Champions League spot race. More to follow in the coming days. Arsenal want Gabriel Jesus as priority and nothing has changed, even after missing on Champions League spot race. More to follow in the coming days. ⤵️🇧🇷 #AFC twitter.com/fabrizioromano…

Jesus' agent has confirmed interest from the Gunners to journalist Fabrizio Romano and claimed there was interest from elsewhere too. He did not disclose the names of other clubs that have shown interest but admitted that nothing was close to being finalized.

"We had talks with Arsenal, we like the project - it's a possibility we're discussing. There are six more clubs interested in Gabriel - he's focused on final games with City, we'll see."

“There are 6 more clubs interested in Gabriel - he’s focused on final games with Man City, we’ll see”. Exclusive. Gabriel Jesus agent Marcelo Pettinati tells me: “We had talks with Arsenal about Gabriel Jesus, we like the project - it’s a possibility we’re discussing”.“There are 6 more clubs interested in Gabriel - he’s focused on final games with Man City, we’ll see”. Exclusive. Gabriel Jesus agent Marcelo Pettinati tells me: “We had talks with Arsenal about Gabriel Jesus, we like the project - it’s a possibility we’re discussing”. 🚨🇧🇷 #AFC“There are 6 more clubs interested in Gabriel - he’s focused on final games with Man City, we’ll see”. https://t.co/kEHF2LqAdC

Arsenal are keen on signing a striker this summer with Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah's contracts set to expire. On the other hand, Tottenham are yet to sort out the future of Harry Kane, who wanted to leave the club last summer.

Tottenham and Arsenal target undecided on Manchester City future

Gabriel Jesus refused to commit his future to Manchester City when he spoke to The Guardian earlier this season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AFC



He admitted that he wants to play more regularly and could take a look at his options this summer.

"It's not time to think about this. You expect me to say this, but it's true. This is no time to think about this. Now is the best moment of the season. It's not just me, it's [all] the players. If you ask, everyone's going to say 'I want to play' and the season that I arrived here I played a lot, I think.

"I know what I expect of course but I know we have very good players who can play every game as well and sometimes it's not just me, it's Riyad [Mahrez], sometimes Raz [Sterling], and [Jack] Grealish arrives this season and sees how it is here. We have a lot of good strikers, wingers and forwards."

With the arrival of Erling Haaland, Jesus' game time might reduce even more, and thus, he could end up leaving this summer.

