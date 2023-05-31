Tottenham Hotspur set Harry Kane price tag amid transfer interest from Real Madrid and Manchester United: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly set an exorbitant price tag for Harry Kane amid transfer interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United ahead of the next campaign.

Kane, 29, has been a hot topic of speculation of late as he is in the final 13 months of his contract. With Spurs failing to seal a spot for European football in the Premier League, he is expected to end his 19-year-long association with his team.

A right-footed lethal finisher blessed with heading and passing, the 82-cap England international has popped up on Manchester United and Real Madrid's radar in the past few months. Both clubs are in the market for a number nine.

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid have put Kane atop of their shortlist alongside other stars like Dusan Vlahovic, Goncalo Ramos and Roberto Firmino. As a result, Tottenham have slapped a £100 million price tag on their striker.

Spurs, who finished in eighth place in the 2022-23 Premier League table, are keen to sell Kane to a foreign outfit rather than reinforce a domestic rival. Hence, Bayern Munich has also emerged as a potential suitor for the player.

Kane, who is yet to lift a single trophy for his team, is interested in remaining in the Premier League as he is aiming to break Alan Shearer's goal-scoring record. Thus, Manchester United are considered to be in pole position for the Englishman's services.

Overall, the 2020 UEFA Euro finalist has scored 280 goals and provided 64 assists in 435 matches for Spurs so far.

PSG backed to sign Real Madrid and Manchester United target

In his column for PSG Talk, transfer insider Jonathan Johnson asserted that Harry Kane should secure a permanent transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to partner Kylian Mbappe up ahead this summer. He wrote:

"Domestic trophies would not be an issue at either PSG or Bayern Munich, with both in need of the profile Kane provides, assuming that [Kylian] Mbappe favors an approach similar to that of Les Bleus. A reliable scorer on top of less dependence upon Mbappe and a new midfield and defence could turn PSG into a serious proposition."

Kane, a three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, could prove to be a stellar signing for the Parisians. With Lionel Messi and Neymar likely to depart, he would get ample minutes and importance in their star-studded squad.

However, the Manchester United target is highly likely to reject advances from the likes of PSG, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. He is currently on 213 goals in 320 Premier League goals, only 47 goals behind Alan Shearer's Premier League record.

