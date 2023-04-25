Tottenham have identified Manchester United-linked Harry Kane's replacement in the form of €80m rated World Cup winner - Reports

Harry Kane has been strongly linked with a move away from Tottenham Hotspur with Manchester United interested in the English striker. Spurs are reportedly considering 2022 FIFA World Cup winner Lautaro Martinez as a potential replacement for the Englishman (according to Inter Live).

Kane has been a crucial player for Spurs over the years. He is the club's all-time record goalscorer with 274 goals to his name. The striker, however, is yet to win a trophy in his senior career.

Many believe that the clock is ticking on the 29-year-old's career and that he should join a bigger club to win silverware. Manchester United, meanwhile, are set to enter the transfer market for a new striker in the summer and Kane is at the top of their wishlist.

Spurs have now identified Martinez as the player to replace Kane if their talismanic striker leaves. Martinez was linked with a move to Arsenal last summer.

Martinez is a crucial player for Inter Milan. He has scored 19 goals and provided eight assists in 45 matches for the Nerazzurri this season. Since joining the Serie A giants in 2018, Martinez has scored 93 goals and has provided 32 assists in 226 matches.

Martinez was also part of the La Albiceleste team that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 25-year-old has experience at the top level and is just entering his peak years, which could be important for a Spurs team looking to rebuild.

Manchester United set to face Tottenham in the Premier League

Manchester United will take on Tottenham Hotspur in their next Premier League clash on April 27 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. United will enter the contest on the back of a penalty shootout win against Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup semi-finals.

Tottenham, meanwhile, lost to Newcastle United by a score of 6-1 in their previous match. Interim manager Cristian Stellini was sacked after the game and Ryan Mason has taken charge of the club.

The match is crucial to both teams' hopes of securing a top-four finish this season. United are fourth with 59 points from 30 matches while Tottenham are fifth with 53 points from 32 games.

