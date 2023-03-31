Tottenham have identified successor to Harry Kane amid the latter's transfer links to Manchester United - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly identified Evan Ferguson as the ideal successor to Harry Kane. The Brighton & Hove Albion striker has been in good form and also has interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

As per a report in talkSPORT, Ferguson has jumped ahead in the list of players Tottenham want as Kane's potential replacement. The north London side see the Irish youngster as a long-term successor to Kane, who could leave in the summer.

The 18-year-old has scored three goals and assisted twice in just 10 Premier League games this season. He has also managed three goals in four FA Cup matches while scoring another in two League Cup games.

Kane is expected to leave Tottenham in the summer with Manchester United interested. The striker's contract expires in 2024 and he is yet to pen a new deal at the club.

Manchester United told to do a swap deal with Tottenham

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Manchester United should consider doing a swap deal with Tottenham in the summer. He claims they should offer Anthony Martial plus cash to lure the Englishman to Old Trafford.

He said on the Wrighty’s House podcast:

"Arsenal played very well (against United on Sunday) but one of the main differences between them and Manchester United on Sunday was Eddie Nketiah, a No. 9. That's what Manchester United didn't have."

He added:

"They had Wout Weghorst up there but he wasn't a threat if we're being honest, he just wasn't a threat. When you look at United's trajectory and where they are moving, get Harry Kane for three years."

Wright believes Manchester United need a striker to get to the next level as he said:

"United will definitely do something because they're not a million miles away right now. I'm confused how the speculation has come out, it must be from his camp. But if United came in now, let's say they put £60m on the table and throw in Anthony Martial… that's a very good deal. I think Spurs fans will say 'good luck Harry'."

The Arsenal legend continued:

"If Manchester United have got serious thoughts about what they need next, it's a No. 9. For me, it seems like a no-brainer to go for Harry Kane. He takes them somewhere else. It's that kind of signing. If it happened, that dressing room at Old Trafford starts buzzing because they know they've got an elite striker coming and he will win them games. He will win games for them."

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are also interested in signing Kane in the summer. The England skipper has scored 23 goals and provided four assists in 39 games for Tottenham across competitions this season.

