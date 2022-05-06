Tottenham identify Premier League manager worth over £10 million in compensation as replacement if Antonio Conte leaves club: Reports

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter is emerging as the favorite to replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur if the Italian leaves the club, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Spurs appointed former Inter Milan boss Conte as their new manager in November. The Italian tactician has a contract with the north London giants until the end of next season.

However, there are doubts about Conte's future at Tottenham, with the 52-year-old not entirely convinced about the club's vision. According to the aforementioned source, he will hold talks with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici at the end of the season over the club's ambitions.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #THFC



"At the end of the season, the club will speak about their vision and then we will see. At one point, we'll need to make decisions". Antonio Conte: "I have my vision and it doesn't change: I want to fight to win and be competitive. I will always follow my vision"."At the end of the season, the club will speak about their vision and then we will see. At one point, we'll need to make decisions". Antonio Conte: "I have my vision and it doesn't change: I want to fight to win and be competitive. I will always follow my vision". ⚪️ #THFC"At the end of the season, the club will speak about their vision and then we will see. At one point, we'll need to make decisions". https://t.co/ENMuTtHrLe

Should Conte force an exit, Spurs will have to look for a replacement, with Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino said to be an option. Former Italy manager Robert Mancini has also been linked with the club.

However, Tottenham have identified Brighton boss Potter as their top target if Conte leaves the club in the summer, as per the report. The north London giants, though, will have to fork out a sum in excess of £10 million to lure him away from the Seagulls.

Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT



telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/… Graham Potter emerging as favourite to replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham IF Conte goes at the end of this season - but it is understood Potter would cost in excess of £10m #thfc Graham Potter emerging as favourite to replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham IF Conte goes at the end of this season - but it is understood Potter would cost in excess of £10m #thfc telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/…

Potter was in the running for the managerial role at Spurs before Nuno Espirito Santo took charge last summer. Levy was reportedly prepared to pay £15 million in compensation to get the Englishman out of Brighton.

However, Tottenham had to turn to other options as Potter was determined to stay at the Amex Stadium. The 46-year-old has remained a target for the club, with Paratici a huge admirer of his coaching.

According to the aforementioned source, the size of the compensation fee for Potter has gone down as he now has one year less on his contract. It remains to be seen if Spurs are willing to pay over £10 million for him.

Brighton have already seen sporting director Dan Ashworth leave for Newcastle United. They are also expected to sell Yves Bissouma in the summer if the report is to be believed.

Potter could thus be tempted to put an end to his association with the Seagulls at the end of the season. Tottenham could prove to be a tempting option for the Englishman should he consider leaving Brighton.

Conte wants Tottenham to spend big in the summer

Conte will make a decision regarding his future at the end of the season. The Italian is currently focused on helping Spurs, who sit fifth in the table, finish in the top four of the Premier League.

According to the report, Conte will tell Tottenham that he wants six to eight new signings in the summer. He is of the view that the club will need to spend big in the summer transfer window to display their ambition.

It thus remains to be seen if Conte will be in charge of the north London giants at the start of next season.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer