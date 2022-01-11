Tottenham initiate contact with Manchester United man over potential north London switch: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur have touched base with Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard's entourage to discuss a potential transfer, according to Football London.

The Englishman has struggled for regular involvement at Manchester United since he returned from his loan period at West Ham last summer. Lingard has been restricted to just 87 minutes of playing time in the Premier League this season.

Additionaly, the 29-year-old has yet to sign a new contract that would keep him at Old Trafford beyond the summer of 2022.

Alasdair Gold @AlasdairGold Understand Spurs have sounded out Jesse Lingard's camp about a potential move to north London.

Sensing the potential for a transfer, Spurs have now stepped up their efforts to try and lure Lingard to north London in January. Despite the fact that Lingard has featured sparingly for the Red Devils this term, he made a lasting impression while on loan at West Ham last season.

Notably, he produced nine goals and five assists in 16 games across competitions for the Hammers. As such, David Moyes' club were linked with wanting to sign Lingard on a permanent deal last summer. However, a move failed to materialize and the midfielder was forced to stay at Manchester United.

If reports are to be believed, Tottenham are keen on signing Lingard for a number of reasons. The north London club are reportedly keen to tap into his versatile nature, which will allow him to play as an attacking midfielder or even partner Harry Kane up front.

Lingard will also add to Spurs' quota of homegrown players at the club. But irrespective of their interest, it remains to be seen if Manchester United are open to the idea of selling Lingard to a direct rival.

Manchester United and Tottenham secure FA Cup fourth round berth

In the recently concluded third round fixtures of the FA Cup, both United and Tottenham ensured they picked up wins. Antonio Conte's men beat Morecambe 3-1, while the Red Devils secured a sneaky 1-0 win over Aston Villa.

Harry Kane @HKane Fair play to Morecambe for a great cup tie. In that hat for the next round which is the most important thing. Fair play to Morecambe for a great cup tie. In that hat for the next round which is the most important thing. 💪 https://t.co/3dRsIgrolf

Tottenham face city rivals Chelsea and Arsenal in the space of three days in the EFL Cup and Premier League respectively next. Ralf Rangnick's United have another meeting with Villa as they aim to climb up the Premier League table on Saturday.

