Tottenham interested in signing Barcelona defender - Reports

According to Spanish publication Estadio Deportivo, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Barcelona full-back Emerson this summer.

The Brazilian defender is co-owned by Barcelona, who share 50% of his ownership with Real Betis. The Blaugrana also have an option to extend that ownership to 80%. The 22-year-old was brought to Spain at the beginning of 2020, and while he is et to feature for the Blaugrana, he has already made 71 appearances for Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side.

#thfc are one of many clubs interested in signing Emerson this summer. Barcelona want around €25M for the right-back. [Estadio Deportivo] — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) April 15, 2021

According to the reports, Betis are not eyeing a permanent transfer for Emerson, and are looking to make a profit alongside Barcelona. There are said to be many "posh suitors" for the defender including the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Bayer Leverkusen.

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur is also one of the teams interested in signing the Brazilian. Spurs have had problems at the back ever since they sold Kyle Walker to Manchester City.

Tottenham currently employ Serge Aurier and Matt Doherty in the left-back position. The former has made his fair share of mistakes this year while the latter has struggled to adapt to Tottenham's style of play following his move from Wolves last summer.

It remains to be seen if Tottenham are willing to pay the €25 million fee for Emerson as their finances have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Centre-back Oscar Mingueza expecting a new contract at Barcelona

Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza

Advertisement

Reports of Barcelona looking to sell defenders come as no surprise at the moment. The Blaugrana have promoted youth team players to the fore under Ronald Koeman this season.

Oscar Mingueza and Ronald Araujo have featured frequently in the current campaign and new signing Sergino Dest has slotted in well at right-back. Mingueza recently spoke about a potential contract extension at the Nou Camp.

"Everybody dreams of being at Barca," Mingueza said. "The subject of the contract will be discussed and it is up to my representatives. I am focused on playing."

#TV3 |

Barcelona have already told Oscar Mingueza that they will renew his contract until 2023 and he will remain in the first team. Barcelona and Oscar agreed to improve economic conditions pic.twitter.com/n12e2p6lrY — infosfcb (@infosfcb) April 13, 2021

Mingueza has already made 33 appearances for Ronald Koeman's side this year, helping them make a let push for the La Liga title and reach the Copa del Rey final.

"In the end, nobody knows," Mingueza added when asked about his future. "Yes, I hope I can be in the first team. After all, you want to play for the best teams and the truth is that I'm happy here."