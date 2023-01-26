Tottenham want to complete signing of defender to avoid competition from Real Madrid in the summer - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing Sporting CP right-back Pedro Porro this month to avoid competition from Real Madrid in the summer. Spurs have been locked in negotiations over a move for the Spaniard.

Portuguese journalist Bruno Andrade has added to the speculation over Tottenham trying to push forward a move for Porro this month. He claims Spurs are wary of Real Madrid pursuing the Sporting right-back in the summer.

Reports claim that a meeting was held on Wednesday (January 25) between the north London club and Sporting to decide on a potential deal for Porro. The Primeira Liga club are unwilling to sell the defender below his €45 million release clause.

The 23-year-old has been in fine form, scoring three goals and providing 11 assists in 25 games across competitions. He played against Tottenham on two occasions in the UEFA Champions League this season and was not on the losing side in either game.

Porro has previously been a Manchester City player, although he never made a senior appearance for Pep Guardiola's side. He joined Sporting from City for €8.5 million last summer. He had previously spent two seasons on loan at Estádio José Alvalade.

Real Madrid's future interest in Porro may worry the Lilywhites, and they seem eager to seal a deal for the right-back now. If they don't, the queue for his signature might just become more extensive.

Real Madrid are urged to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Harry Kane is backed to replace Karim Benzema.

Scottish pundit Tam McManus has urged Kane to leave Tottenham and head to Real Madrid. The English striker has two years left on his contract and continues to be Spurs' protagonist. He has scored 18 goals in 29 appearances across competitions.

Antonio Conte's side sit fifth in the Premier League, trailing fourth-placed Manchester United by three points, having played one game more. There has been a feeling that Kane should leave the north Londoners if he wishes to bag trophies during his career.

McManus has backed those sentiments and has tipped the England captain to join Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid. He told Football Insider:

“He has to definitely leave if he wants to win things, it’s that simple. What is the best Tottenham can do this season? They are still in the FA Cup and they might get into the top four though I think that’s unlikely."

McManus continued by explaining how Kane could replace 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu:

“Maybe Real Madrid is the move. Benzema is fantastic but he isn’t getting any younger and Kane would score for fun over there."

Kane has been at Tottenham his entire career, rising through the youth ranks and becoming their talisman. Spurs fans may be more accepting of the English striker leaving if it is to Madrid rather than a Premier League rival.

Poll : 0 votes