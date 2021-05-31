Tottenham keen on signing Manchester United star - Reports

Tottenham are reportedly ready to make a bid for Manchester United star Anthony Martial. The Frenchman has had an underwhelming season at Old Trafford and Spurs are ready to take advantage of his situation to land him at a cut-price deal.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United will want €40 million to let the Frenchman leave this summer. Tottenham are currently willing to offer around €35 million, but it remains to be seen whether Spurs will be willing to match Manchester United's asking price this summer.

Martial has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United in recent months, with Mason Greenwood seeing more playing time. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, which puts Martial's future at the club further in doubt.

The 25-year-old managed just seven goals and nine assists across all competitions for the Red Devils in what was a poor season by his standards. Manchester United could decide to cut their losses in the summer and allow Martial to depart for Tottenham.

Manchester United targeting Tottenham captain Harry Kane

Harry Kane wants to leave Tottenham this summer.

Another factor that could influence Martial's departure is Manchester United's interest in Tottenham captain Harry Kane. The England striker has reportedly asked Spurs to let him leave this summer and the Red Devils are among a host of teams that want to sign him.

Tottenham will need a new striker to replace Kane if he does decide to leave and Martial fits the bill. Manchester United would, however, need to shell out a significant amount of money to land the England captain.

Kane has been a standout player for Tottenham for the past few years and has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world. The Englishman is coming off a spectacular season with Spurs, finishing as the top scorer and provider in the Premier League with 23 goals and 14 assists in 35 appearances.

If Manchester United does decide to sign Kane, they will have to make a bid in the £100 million region for Tottenham to let him go this summer. The striker's contract with Spurs runs until 2023 and the club have no obligation to let him leave in the summer window.

