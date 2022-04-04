Manchester United and Tottenham among clubs monitoring Premier League midfielder: Reports

Manchester United and Tottenham are among the EPL clubs monitoring Brentford's 30-year-old creative midfielder, according to the .

After being away from football for 259 days following a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark; Christian Eriksen signed a short-term deal with Thomas Frank's side in January.

It has proven to be a win-win piece of business for both parties. Eriksen has not only managed to get back on the horse, but his experience has proven influential in securing Brentford's survival.

The former Tottenham midfielder played an influential role in Brentford's shock victory when Chelsea hosted their London counterparts. Eriksen scored the Bees' third goal before Yoanne Wissa added a fourth to cap off an emphatic 1-4 win for the Premier League newcomers.

Speaking after his side's surprise victory, Brentford boss Thomas Frank admitted that he would like to keep Eriksen beyond the summer. This comes amidst reported interest from Manchester United and Tottenham.

He told the media:

"In any footballer’s decision to move clubs there are a lot of aspects. It will be the same for Christian. To be fair, I know Christian quite well and one thing he’s good at is just enjoying the moment. And I think he’s enjoying it even more."

"So we are not thinking too much of what is going to happen in two or three months’ time. I’m just very pleased he’s playing for us. It’s no secret that I want him to continue next season. I know Christian is enjoying his football and really enjoying being back. I know I will have to answer these questions until the end of the season, so let’s see what will happen."

Why do Manchester United and Tottenham want Eriksen?

Eriksen has hit the ground running for the Bees

Playing as one of the midfielders in Thomas Frank's 5-3-2 formation, Eriksen's defensive game has especially come to the fore. He's posted impressive stats for tackles and interceptions as per .

The Danish international's 1.3 tackles per game is comparable to the more defensively-minded Kristoffer Kjar and Ethan Pinnock. The duo averages 1.2 and 1.6 tackles per game, respectively. For someone known as a creative player, Eriksen has also made a commendable 0.8 interceptions in each match.

It is no secret that Manchester United need attacking reinforcements in the summer. Despite boasting the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, the Red Devils have struggled to assert themselves in games.

While Ronaldo's 18 goals lead Manchester United's goal scoring table, it's a massive drop-off to the chasing pack. Bruno Fernandes, a midfielder, is second with nine, while Sancho and Rashford have five each.

Such stats might point to a team struggling to carve out clear-cut chances for its attackers. Creative play is an area that Eriksen has proven adept in throughout his career in the EPL, giving more credibility to reports linking him to Manchester.

In 230 Premier League games, the 30-year-old has 52 goals and 63 assists. He's also been involved in 128 wins and just 57 losses.

As for Tottenham, they've not hidden that they still rate their former player. Tottenham manager Antonio Conte suggested that Eriksen could be reunited with his former employers in the near future.

As reported by in February, he said:

"For sure, Eriksen is part of Tottenham's story. To come back here would be a good opportunity for him, for me, for the club, but now he's signed for Brentford, only six months, and we'll see what happens.

With only about a month to go until the end of the season, fans will be watching keenly to see where the playmaker plays next.

