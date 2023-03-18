Tottenham plot stunning offer to lure former Arsenal star who once chanted anti-Spurs songs - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur's managing director of football Fabio Paratici is reportedly interested in acquiring former Arsenal shot-stopper Wojciech Szczesny. Spurs are preparing to revamp their goalkeeping united ahead of next season, according to Calciomercatoweb (via HITC).

According to the Italian news outlet, Tottenham could be willing to shell out €20 million in transfer fees to acquire the former Arsenal keeper's services from Juventus in the summer. More importantly for Szczesny, Paratici is reportedly ready to offer the shot-stopper £120,000 per week to persuade him to join Tottenham.

However, given his association with Arsenal in the past, it's doubtful that Tottenham will be able to lure Szczesny to their side of north London. The goalkeeper was noted for chanting anti-Spurs songs in the past while he was with their local London rivals.

Szczesny made over 100 Premier League appearances for the Gunners during his stint in London. Furthermore, rumors suggest that the Juventus goalkeeper declined Tottenham's invitation to join them during the January transfer window.

Tottenham target interested in Arsenal transfer move: Reports

Tottenham are reportedly keeping a keen eye on Lecce midfield maestro Morten Hjulmand as they aim to bolster their squad in the summer transfer window. However, recent reports indicate that the Dane may have his heart set on a move to their north London rivals Arsenal.

In fact, it is believed that he has a tattoo of the Premier League leaders on his shoulder.

Spurs have suffered a dearth of midfield options due to injuries, necessitating a fresh injection of talent in the middle of the pitch. According to Italian outlet Calciomercato (via Football365), they have been scouting Hjulmand extensively, with Borussia Dortmund also casting a watchful eye on the player.

Roma and Juventus are also said to have displayed an interest in the creative midfielder. The price tag set by Lecce for their star asset is an estimated €15m.

Since joining Lecce from Austrian outfit Admira Wacker in 2021, Hjulmand has amassed 80 league appearances. He also has 11 caps for the Denmark Under-21 side at the international level.

When asked about his future, however, Hjulmand refused to be drawn into discussions, noting that his interests lay in helping Leece improve. He said (via Football365):

“For the moment I’m not thinking about it, I’m focused on Lecce and I don’t read the newspapers.”

