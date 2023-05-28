Tottenham ready to triple salary of Manchester United target - Reports

According to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur are ready to triple the salary of Manchester United target David Raya to acquire him in the summer transfer window. The Brentford goalkeeper has had a stellar season and is expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

David Raya has been touted as a target for Manchester United as they look to upgrade the position. Club mainstay David de Gea has statistically had a good season, even winning the Premier League Golden Glove with 17 clean sheets.

However, De Gea has struggled with his distribution and footwork and has made four errors leading to goals this season. His contract also expires at the end of the season and it is currently unknown if he will renew his deal or not, despite Erik ten Hag insisting the Red Devils want him to stay.

Even if he was to remain at Old Trafford, Ten Hag will be seeking genuine competition for David de Gea. Brentford's David Raya would fit the bill. The 27-year-old is known for his excellent distribution and has kept 11 clean sheets this season, helping the Bees get to ninth in the league with 56 points.

Manchester United will reportedly face stiff competition to sign David Raya though. Tottenham Hotspur are looking to replace the departing Hugo Lloris and are willing to triple his salary to get the deal over the line. He currently earns £25,000 a week.

Raya wouldn't be a cheap acquisition though, with Brentford manager Thomas Frank valuing the Spaniard at £40 million, as per reports.

Manchester United looking to end their Premier League campaign on a high ahead of their clash against Fulham today

Manchester United will be looking to end their Premier League campaign on a high note as they take on Fulham at Old Trafford later today (May 28).

Marco Silva's Fulham have had a solid season, considering they got promoted to the Premier League this season. They are 10th in the league with 52 points and will fancy their chances of securing a result today.

The Red Devils secured UEFA Champions League football following their 4-1 win over Chelsea. They are currently third in the placings with 72 points, and a win today would see them retain that spot over Newcastle United, who have 70 points.

Their feat has solidified what has been a good season for Manchester United. Erik ten Hag and Co. won the Carabao Cup in February and have a real chance of winning a domestic double as well.

They face Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley next week on June 3. Besides City, United are the only team to win a trophy so far this season.

