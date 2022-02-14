Tottenham set to hijack Barcelona's move for 25-year-old Serie A midfielder - Reports

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie could end up at Tottenham Hotspur instead of Barcelona if reports are to be believed.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, who tried to sign him last summer after failing to rope in Gini Wijnaldum.

However, Spanish publication Sport believe that the presence of Fabio Paraticci at Tottenham may play an important role in Kessie's destination.

Paraticci tried to sign Kessie while he was at Juventus and could prioritize signing him at Tottenham this summer.

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball

mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Liverpool 'battling' PSG and Tottenham for Franck Kessie transfer but face tricky obstacle Liverpool 'battling' PSG and Tottenham for Franck Kessie transfer but face tricky obstaclemirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/kpCRKrrUhi

Spurs are also likelier to give in to Kessie’s wage demands, which have proved to be a stumbling block for his contract standoff at AC Milan so far.

Kessie is currently earning around £1.8 million-a-year, and is looking for a substantially better contract that would see him earn around £6.7 million-a-year.

Milan have failed to match Kessie’s wage demands and are willing to pay the Ivorian around £5 million-a-year.

Spurs to face stiff competition for Franck Kessie

Franck Kessie has been one of the most consistent players for AC Milan in the last few years, and his loss would be a big blow for the Rossoneri.

Kessie will become a free agent in the summer, so there is likely to be a transfer tug of war for his services. While the likes of Barcelona and Tottenham have been linked, Paris Saint-Germain are also in contention to sign him.

AC Milan director Paolo Maldini revealed last year that the club were in talks to extend Kessie’s contract.

"We have been talking to his agent for a year and a half. There have been many opportunities and there will be others," Maldini told DAZN in September.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Keep up to date with Spurs transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2022 January window, Tottenham hope to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to the signing of AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, according to reportsKeep up to date with Spurs transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2022 January window, #THFC fans Tottenham hope to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to the signing of AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, according to reports 📰Keep up to date with Spurs transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2022 January window, #THFC fans 👇

Liverpool were also linked with a move for Kessie and it remains to be seen if the Reds will make a move come summer.

Also Read Article Continues below

Jurgen Klopp's side decided not to replace Gini Wijnaldum in the summer of 2021, but may have to dip their toes in the transfer market soon. The Reds have an aging midfield, so Kessie would be the ideal long-term signing for a free transfer.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar