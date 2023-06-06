Tottenham show interest in Manchester United star who was previously recommended by Harry Kane: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly shown interest in signing Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire to appease club talisman Harry Kane.

Manchester United signed Harry Maguire from Leicester City in 2019 for a world-record fee for a defender of £80 million. The England international has struggled to stay consistent at the heart of the Red Devils' defense and has been prone to making errors that lead to goals.

The Manchester United skipper has lost his place in the starting XI under Erik ten Hag this season, with the Dutchman preferring Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane. Maguire is likely to leave the club at the end of the season to seek more game time. He has only made 30 appearances this season and played just 759 minutes in the Premier League.

According to Daily Telegraph correspondent Matt Law, Harry Maguire's next possible destination could be Tottenham Hotspur. Harry Kane has allegedly recommended the 30-year-old to Spurs' hierarchy in the past. Hence, they could make a move for him in the summer to please the club's all-time record goalscorer.

Spurs' reported interest in Maguire could be a way to appease Harry Kane to keep him at the club for next season. Tottenham struggled in the Premier League and failed to qualify for any European competition. Kane could be tempted to join clubs that have been linked to him - namely Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Matt Law also stated that Spurs' interest in Harry Maguire is in no way linked to Manchester United's aspirations to sign Harry Kane.

Sergio Ramos sends message to Harry Kane amid Manchester United interest

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) center-back Sergio Ramos has implored Harry Kane to join Real Madrid in the summer transfer window instead of Manchester United.

Real Madrid are in the process of finding a replacement for the departing Karim Benzema, who will join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad. No forward fits the bill more than Kane. The 29-year-old scored an outstanding 32 goals and provided five assists in 49 appearances across competitions this season.

With his contract ending in 12 months, Harry Kane may choose to leave Spurs for a chance to win trophies. Manchester United are also interested in his services but Sergio Ramos believes Kane should join Los Blancos. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"My advice to any player is don't turn down the opportunity to play for Real Madrid – it is a special club who know how to win."

He continued:

"He (Kane) has an incredible physical presence, you can’t score as many goals as he does in the Premier League and not be able to play the physical side of the game. But also he can play the technical side of the game as well and I don't think he gets enough credit for that. Yes, he is a great scorer but also he is a great football player as well."

Kane is Tottenham's (280) and England's (55) all-time top scorer but is yet to win a single trophy. He is also only 47 goals behind Alan Shearer in the list of Premier League's all-time top scorer.

