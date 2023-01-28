Tottenham star could miss FA Cup clash against Preston North End - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur could be without talismanic striker Harry Kane for their upcoming FA Cup clash against Preston North End.

According to talkSPORT, Kane is suffering from illness and could be absent for the game against the EFL Championship side. Spurs manager Antonio Conte's assistant, Cristian Stellini, offered an update on the Englishman, saying (as quoted by the aforementioned source):

“We only have one problem with Harry, as he played the last game with illness. He didn’t train during the week; he trained this morning, but he wants to come with us and be available.”

Harry Kane will likely be a big miss for Tottenham, who have been quite reliant on his goals, if he's unable to recover in time for the game. The striker has netted 18 times in 29 games across competitions this season and laid out three assists.

He most recently found the winner in Spurs' 1-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League on January 23. With the goal, Kane became the club's joint-highest goalscorer of all time, going level with the legendary Jimmy Greaves on 266 goals in his 415th appearance.

Arnaut Danjuma could make Tottenham Hotspur debut in Harry Kane's absence

Tottenham Hotspur weren't very active to begin the January transfer window but recently made an addition to their squad. Spurs have brought in Arnaut Danjuma from Spanish side Villarreal CF on loan till the end of the season.

Danjuma, who has some Premier League experience from his time with AFC Bournemouth, looks set to start against Preston North End on Saturday. The update was provided by Tottenham assistant coach Cristian Stellini, who said (as quoted by the aforementioned talkSPORT report):

“Danjuma is available and is a player we can use tomorrow in the game. He has experience because he’s played (UEFA) Champions League last season. He can play like a striker or a winger. A lot of positions he can cover. We are looking forward to working with him. It’s normal in January to have to give him all the information to play in our team. We are happy to have him.”

Danjuma joined Spurs after scoring six times in 17 games across competitions for Villarreal in the first half of the season, starting ten games and averaging 50 minutes per appearance.

The 25-year-old has bagged 22 goals and four assists in 51 games for the Yellow Submarine.

