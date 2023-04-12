Tottenham star Richarlison faces investigation after noise complaints from neighbours because of his dogs - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison is facing an investigation after neighbors complained about his dogs. They claim that the footballer's pets are creating a ruckus by howling and barking and the RSPCA are set to investigate.

The Brazilian has had a tough season on and off the pitch as he has not managed to settle well at Tottenham. The former Everton star hasn't scored a single goal in 19 Premier League games this season.

The Sun now report that Richarlison is facing an RSPCA investigation following noise complaints from his neighbors. A source told the English publication that the footballer's dogs constantly bark to the point where it is not nice to hear.

Richarlison was unhappy under Antonio Conte at Tottenham

Richarlison was not a happy man when Antonio Conte was in charge at Tottenham. He believed that the Italian was not giving him a fair chance and that was the season behind his poor form this season.

He told the media:

"That's what I didn't understand, too (being a substitute). It was going well, in a good sequence, two wins against West Ham and Chelsea. Suddenly, he (Cristian Stellini) put me on the bench, against Wolverhampton he put me on for five minutes. I asked why? They didn't tell me anything."

He added:

"These are things that it is not possible to understand. Let's see what he (Conte) will say tomorrow, but there are no fools here either, I'm a professional, I work every day and I want to play. There are minutes left, time left. This season, excuse the word, it's been sh*t."

However, Gabby Agbonlahor has taken shots at the Brazilian and claimed that the forward has not lived up to his price tag. He said on talkSPORT:

"Richarlison – £60M [That's what] he cost. Premier League goals zero, assists two. Always moaning, always rolling around on the floor. He has come out and said that he had a positive moment, and Conte put him on the bench. His positive moment is two games [with] zero goals. I don't get it. Don't be moaning when you're not performing when given the chance. If I'm Conte, his boots and kit will be in the under 18's dressing room, this morning!"

Conte was fired last month and Tottenham are in the hunt for a new manager.

