Tottenham want to sign 2022 FIFA World Cup winner valued at €40 million this summer - Reports

According to Fichajes, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Argentina's FIFA World Cup winning squad member Rodrigo De Paul.

De Paul was a mainstay at the heart of Lionel Scaloni's team's midfield during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The player is currently a part of La Liga side Atletico Madrid.

De Paul has made 28 appearances for Diego Simeone's team so far this season. Since joining the Spanish club in 2021, De Paul has played 76 games for them.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are keen to reinforce their midfield options in the summer transfer window. Signing De Paul could be a massive addition to the team.

However, with Antonio Conte gone, Spurs are set to have a new tactician at the helm in the summer. The decision to sign De Paul will be upon him.

Atletico Madrid are expected to ask for a fee of around €35 to 40 million for the player.

Rodrigo De Paul recently shared an incident with Argentina captain Lionel Messi during the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Rodrigo De Paul recently shared a deep bond with Argentina captain Lionel Messi. The central midfielder gave an insight into his relationship with Messi.

He said (via AS):

"During each concentration at 09:30 in the morning I knock on the door to drink mate... There was a talk after the game in Arabia, a day in which we were allowed to see the relatives but I decided not to see anyone."

De Paul added:

"He [Lionel Messi] had no humor, and the two of us were alone for 5-6 hours in which an environment was created in which we said everything. That talk was so strong and there were so many hours... And you see how it all ends."

Both De Paul and Messi are two of La Albiceleste's most important players in recent times. They played a pivotal role in helping the country win the 2022 FIFA World Cup and bring an end to the 36 years drought.

