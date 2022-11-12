Tottenham youngster set for Championship loan in January - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur youngster Alfie Devine is in talks over a January loan move to an EFL Championship side, as per Football Insider.

The 18-year-old's reputation at Spurs is that he is a future star - he became the club's youngest-ever player and scorer last season.

Devine joined Tottenham from Wigan Athletic's youth system in 2020 for £300,000.

The English midfielder has made 12 appearances for the north London side's U21s this season, scoring three goals and contributing an asssist.

Former Spurs manager Jose Mourinho lauded the teenager as a midfielder with a real eye for goal, saying (via GOAL):

"He's a kid with good potential. He's basically a midfield player, but with an instinct to appear in finishing zones and to score goals."

However, breaking into Antonio Conte's side's senior team will be difficult for Devine, given the form of Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojberg.

A loan move is in the offing to a team in the English second tier, with the English teenager talking to several unnamed Championship clubs.

Devine has also shone on the international stage, being called up to England's U19s and making his debut at just turned 17.

He has earned 13 international caps for the U19s, scoring two goals.

Spurs striker 20-year-old striker Tory Parrott is a good example of a youngster earning valuable minutes in a Championship side while on loan.

Parrott is at Preston North End and has made 15 appearances, scoring two goals.

Tottenham manager Conte wants England to manage Harry Kane's workload

Tottenham's Kane is a man in form ahead of the World Cup

Kane is heading to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as England's captain and has been impressing for Spurs this season.

The English frontman has bagged 12 goals and three assists in 21 appearances across competitions.

English fans will be pinning their hopes on Kane carrying that form into the World Cup.

Harry Kane @HKane So proud to be captaining my country at a World Cup for the second time. I know this group of lads will give absolutely everything to go all the way. Let's go! So proud to be captaining my country at a World Cup for the second time. I know this group of lads will give absolutely everything to go all the way. Let's go! https://t.co/eNg4NSFLWG

However, Conte wants England manager Gareth Southgate to manage Kane's workload.

He is banking on the striker finishing strong with Tottenham in their final fixture before the tournament when they face Leeds United on Saturday, 12 November.

The Italian said (via Daily Mail):

"Then he is the captain of England. I see a player that wants to play every game. Every game! The desire and his eyes are full of energy. He wants to finish well with us."

Kane has played 1,847 minutes of game time for Spurs so far this season, and Conte has advised the Three Lions to manage him accordingly:

"There is a big risk for all the national teams. The coach of the national teams have to be very good to manage the situation. Until now, we have managed the situation, and believe me, it was really, really difficult."

