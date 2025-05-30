Trent Alexander-Arnold’s whopping rumored release clause comes to light after Real Madrid sign him early from Liverpool

Real Madrid announced the signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool on Friday, May 30. The Englishman joins for a reported €10 million fee, a month before his contract at Anfield expires. As per Fabrizio Romano, his contract includes a stunning €1 billion release clause.

The right-back's transfer was pushed a month ahead as Real Madrid are scheduled to play the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States. They wanted to have the defender in the squad for the tournament and managed to agree a deal with Liverpool.

Trent has signed a six-year contract with the Santiago Bernabéu side and will officially become a Real Madrid player on Sunday, June 1. Announcing the decision, Los Blancos' statement read:

"Real Madrid C. F. and Liverpool FC have reached an agreement to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold for the next six seasons, from 1 June 2025 to 30 June 2031. The 26-year-old England international joins the club after winning nine trophies with Liverpool: Champions League (1), Club World Cup (1), Uefa Super Cup (1), Premier League (2), FA Cup (1), League Cup (2), and Community Shield (1). Alexander-Arnold, who has spent his entire playing career at Liverpool, has been a full international since 2018 with England, playing in two World Cups (2018 and 2022) and one European Championship (2024)."

The right-back has spent his entire career at Liverpool and will be moving to another club for the first time. He made his senior debut for the Reds in 2016.

Trent Alexander-Arnold warned Ballon d'Or dream is impossible despite moving from Liverpool to Real Madrid

Former Liverpool and Real striker Fernando Morientes has warned Trent Alexander-Arnold that his Ballon d'Or dream were almost impossible to realise. He believes that the award will only go to attackers and midfielders, and it would be tough for a defender to win it.

He told CasinoHawks (via GOAL):

"Using what I know historically about the Ballon d’Or, I see that as very complicated. If Trent Alexander Arnold has an exceptional season in every sense, it means he's attacking a lot, that he'll score a lot of goals. But if he scores a lot of goals, then Kylian Mbappe will score a lot of goals, Jude Bellingham will score a lot of goals, Vinicius will score a lot of goals. It seems to me that this Ballon d'Or is designed for midfielders and attackers. Very rarely do we see defenders or goalkeepers. Can Alexander Arnold win the Ballon d'Or at Real Madrid? Yes. Is it very difficult? It is very difficult. I see it as almost impossible."

Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to make his debut for Los Blancos on June 18, when they face Al Hilal in the Club World Cup.

