Turkish club keen on securing loan deal for Manchester United star Casemiro - Reports

Casemiro is reportedly the subject of talks between Manchester United and Galatasaray over a potential loan move to the Turkish giants. The under-fire Brazilian could depart Old Trafford amid a disappointing period for the five-time UEFA Champions League winner.

Turkish journalist Ali Naci Kucuk reports that Galatasaray have held talks with United over signing the veteran midfielder on a one-season loan. They have until September 13, when the Turkish transfer window closes, to secure a deal.

Casemiro, 32, is struggling for form at Old Trafford and has shown regression since last season. He was subbed off at half-time of his side's 3-0 loss to Liverpool last Sunday (September 1), heavily criticized for several mistakes in a first-half showing.

Manchester United signed a new holding midfielder on UK transfer deadline day. Manuel Ugarte arrived from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal reportedly worth up to £50.5 million.

Ugarte, 23, could arguably be viewed as Casemiro's replacement, casting doubts over the Brazil international's game time. He's started each of United's opening three games of the season.

Galatasaray aided one European superstar's precarious situation on the weekend. They swooped for Victor Osimhen from Napoli, signing him on a season-long loan after his failed move to Chelsea. He was set to spend until January out of Antonio Conte's squad.

"The most professional player" - Casemiro has supporters internally at Manchester United

Casemiro's future is increasingly doubtful, although the former Real Madrid midfielder has over a year left on his contract. He arrived at Manchester United from the Santiago Bernabeu in August 2022 for a reported £72 million.

The experienced Brazilian may have struggled against Liverpool, but he's thought of highly behind closed doors at Old Trafford. English journalist Andy Mitten spoke on the Talk of the Devils podcast:

"A couple of points on Casemiro. I spoke to one of the lads who left Manchester United for an Athletic piece last week and he picked out Casemiro as the most professional player in pre-season. He had a stinker on Sunday, and we might not be seeing more of him. We just don't know."

Casemiro was superb during his debut season at United, playing a vital role in Erik ten Hag's side's Carabao Cup triumph. He posted seven goals and six assists in 51 games across competitions.

Ten Hag described Casemiro as the 'cement between the stones' when he joined the club. However, cracks have started to show, and one of the best defensive midfielders of the modern era is perhaps beginning to fade.

