Turkish club table €25m bid to sign 30-year-old Arsenal star in the current transfer window: Reports

Super Lig side Besiktas have reportedly made an offer to sign Arsenal star Leandro Trossard. The Belgian is the subject of a €25 million bid from the Turkish side, who still have their transfer window open.
According to a report in Sozcu Spor, Besiktas have reignited interest in Trossard, following rumors about the Arsenal star this summer. The winger has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates, following the signing of Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke this summer.
Trossard signed a new deal this summer, but his contract was not extended. The new deal only saw wages going up for the Belgian, with Arteta admitting that the 30-year-old deserved the extension. He said:
“That situation has been resolved in a really great way and I think he deserves recognition, and we are very happy to have him. Well, it might be speculation. The good players always have options to go. Leo was very clear from the beginning that he wanted to go here, the club was very clear that they wanted Leo here, I was very clear that I wanted him here. At the end, good outcome.”
The Turkish publication reports that Arsenal are yet to respond to the offer made by Besiktas. The winger was also a target for Brentford, Aston Villa, Bayern Munich, and Saudi Pro League sides, but opted to stay at the club during the window.
Arsenal were urged to keep Leandro Trossard by Alan Smith
Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith spoke to Metro earlier this summer, urging Mikel Arteta to keep Leandro Trossard at the club. He believes that the Belgian versatility will be helpful for the Gunners during the season and said:
“I think somebody like Gabriel Jesus might go given his track record with injuries. He might be one that you say, thanks, and try and move him on, get a bit of money in. Obviously, with Viktor Gyökeres and Kai Havertz, there might not be too many opportunities for him this season.
“I would be tempted to keep Leandro Trossard because he’s a versatile player who’s done well and scored important goals. I don’t think you’d want to lose him. And the same with Martinelli actually – he didn’t have the best of seasons, but I think you definitely want to keep him.”
Trossard has played 125 matches for the Gunners, scoring 28 goals and assisting 23 times.