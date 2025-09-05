Turkish club table €25m bid to sign 30-year-old Arsenal star in the current transfer window: Reports

Super Lig side Besiktas have reportedly made an offer to sign Arsenal star Leandro Trossard. The Belgian is the subject of a €25 million bid from the Turkish side, who still have their transfer window open.

Ad

According to a report in Sozcu Spor, Besiktas have reignited interest in Trossard, following rumors about the Arsenal star this summer. The winger has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates, following the signing of Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke this summer.

Trossard signed a new deal this summer, but his contract was not extended. The new deal only saw wages going up for the Belgian, with Arteta admitting that the 30-year-old deserved the extension. He said:

Ad

Trending

“That situation has been resolved in a really great way and I think he deserves recognition, and we are very happy to have him. Well, it might be speculation. The good players always have options to go. Leo was very clear from the beginning that he wanted to go here, the club was very clear that they wanted Leo here, I was very clear that I wanted him here. At the end, good outcome.”

Ad

The Turkish publication reports that Arsenal are yet to respond to the offer made by Besiktas. The winger was also a target for Brentford, Aston Villa, Bayern Munich, and Saudi Pro League sides, but opted to stay at the club during the window.

Arsenal were urged to keep Leandro Trossard by Alan Smith

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith spoke to Metro earlier this summer, urging Mikel Arteta to keep Leandro Trossard at the club. He believes that the Belgian versatility will be helpful for the Gunners during the season and said:

Ad

“I think somebody like Gabriel Jesus might go given his track record with injuries. He might be one that you say, thanks, and try and move him on, get a bit of money in. Obviously, with Viktor Gyökeres and Kai Havertz, there might not be too many opportunities for him this season.

“I would be tempted to keep Leandro Trossard because he’s a versatile player who’s done well and scored important goals. I don’t think you’d want to lose him. And the same with Martinelli actually – he didn’t have the best of seasons, but I think you definitely want to keep him.”

Trossard has played 125 matches for the Gunners, scoring 28 goals and assisting 23 times.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More