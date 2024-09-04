Turkish club trying to finalize deal to sign Manchester United's Antony: Reports

Fenerbahce are reportedly trying to finalize a deal to seal a surprise move for Manchester United's Antony. He has struggled for playing time this season and has just one minute of first-team action under his belt so far.

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via Metro), Fenerbahce could wrap up a loan move to sign Antony as early as Wednesday night (September 4). While Premier League teams can no longer complete incoming transfers this month, the transfer window for Turkish teams is open until September 13.

Fenerbahce, managed by ex-Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, apparently want to respond to their rivals Galatasaray signing Victor Osimhen on a sensational loan deal from Napoli. Antony, signed for £85 million from Ajax in 2022, has, hence, been earmarked as a high-profile target.

The Brazilian winger has registered just 11 goals and five assists in 83 appearances for the Red Devils so far. Marcus Rashford and even youngsters Amad Diallo (22) and Alejandro Garnacho (20) are ahead of the 24-year-old in the pecking order.

Antony was an unused substitute in his team's 3-0 league loss against Liverpool at Old Trafford on September 1. It remains to be seen if he will still be in Erik ten Hag's squad on September 14, when his team take on Southampton at St. Mary's in the league.

Antony talked about his bond with Erik ten Hag before start of new Manchester United season

It is no secret that Erik ten Hag played a part in bringing Antony from Ajax to Manchester United two years ago. The duo spent two seasons together at the Dutch club, where the winger mustered 22 goals and 20 assists in 79 appearances.

Ten Hag moved to Manchester United in the summer of 2022 and signed Antony in his very first window at the club. Before the start of their third season together in Manchester United, the Brazil international spoke about his manager and told the Telegraph (via 90min) last month:

"I have tremendous affection for the coach, as he well knows, and he has a lot of affection for me. Whenever we talk, he always mentions my roots in the favela, because he knows – not everything – but a bit about what I’ve been through and overcome. I am really grateful to him. He's a great coach and he knows he can rely upon me."

It is worth mentioning that Antony still has three years left on his £200,000-a-week contract at the club (via Spotrac).

