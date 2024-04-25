Turkish giants determined to sign 29-year-old Manchester United star in the summer - Reports

According to Turkish outlet A Spor, Galatasaray have made Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof their top defensive target in the summer.

Lindelof, 29, is nearing the end of his contract at Old Trafford. The Swede's current deal expires at the end of the 2024-25 season. He has made 27 appearances across competitions this season, starting 20 of those games.

However, United, under the INEOS group, are expected to run a squad clear out in the summer. Lindelof could be one of the names to head the exit door. The Sweden captain joined the club back in 2017 and has so far made 258 appearances.

With the presence of Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, and Harry Maguire in the squad, Lindelof is no longer the first pick for the centre-back position. The former Benfica man, however, has often played as a left-back this term in Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia's injury absence.

Lindelof is currently valued at €15 million by Transfermarkt. A worthy bid from Galatasaray could see United take the chance of offloading Lindelof. Manchester United are expected to do a squad overhaul in the summer and names like Juventus defender Gleison Bremer have been linked with a transfer.

Hence, the Old Trafford outfit could look to raise some much-needed funds by getting Lindelof off their books.

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is currently nursing a muscle injury

Victor Lindelof suffered a muscle injury at the start of April and is currently sidelined. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season as a result.

Apart from Lindelof, Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are also sidelined with injuries. To make matters worse for Manchester United, young Willy Kambwala is also unfit.

As a result, manager Erik ten Hag has been forced to use Casemiro as Harry Maguire's defensive partner in recent matches. Maguire is also back from a recent injury. However, he played the full 90 minutes in United's last two games against Coventry City in the FA Cup semi-final and Sheffield United in the Premier League.