Turkish giants eyeing up summer move for Real Madrid outcast: Reports

Turkish champions Galatasaray are considering a move for Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin this summer, as per reports. The Ukraine international is set to continue as back-up at the Santiago Bernabeu, leading him to consider a move elsewhere once an opportunity arises.

Diario AS reports that Galatasaray are showing concrete interest in Lunin, who Real Madrid are prepared to listen to offers for this summer. They are prepared to cash in on the 26-year-old despite handing him an improved contract until 2030 earlier this season.

Andriy Lunin will be tempted by an opportunity to join one of Turkiye's biggest clubs, who have shown their willingness to spend big in recent years. With Fernando Muslera set to leave the club this summer after 14 years with them, their number one shirt is there for the taking.

Lunin remains second choice at Real Madrid with Thibaut Courtois still considered as one of the world's best goalkeepers. He was reluctant to extend his contract after an impressive 2023-24 season left him wanting a bigger role, but he eventually decided to stay. He may not make the same choice this time around, as the Galatasaray opportunity will be difficult to pass up.

Xabi Alonso's side are set to undergo major changes this summer but Courtois' position is not under threat under the new manager. With only 14 appearances made as back-up goalkeeper throughout the 2024-25 season, Lunin will be very open to leaving the club.

Real Madrid dealt minor blow ahead of Club World Cup

Real Madrid have been dealt another injury blow as they prepare for the commencement of the FIFA Club World Cup this month. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury ahead of joining up with the Belgium national team this month.

Diario AS reports that despite his injury, Courtois is not a doubt for the start of the Club World Cup against Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal on June 18th. The Belgium international suffers from sacroilitis and has pulled out of the Belgium squad for this month's internationals. He will focus on his recovery to get back to full fitness ahead of the start of the tournament in the USA.

The injury to Courtois represents another headache for new manager Xabi Alonso, who has already lost teenage striker Endrick to injury, as well. He may have to turn to Andriy Lunin, who has deputised excellently for Courtois in the past, if the former Chelsea man is unavailable for the start of the competition.

