Turkish giants join the race to sign Arsenal outcast whose contract expires next June: Reports

Arsenal defender Cedric Soares has reportedly garnered interest from Besiktas and Trabzonspor.

The Evening Standard reports that the two Turkish giants have joined the race to sign Cedric who has just over five months left on his contract. The two clubs have spoken to the 32-year-old's agent about the possibility of signing him.

Cedric looks increasingly likely to leave Arsenal after failing to convince Mikel Arteta. The Portuguese right-back has appeared just three times across competitions this season.

The veteran defender is free to speak to clubs from abroad given his contract expires in June. He's been at the Emirates since July 2020 when he joined as a free agent after leaving Southampton.

Arsenal could look to make a small fee from his sale but their main focus is offloading his £120,000-per-week wages. This will help Arteta to strengthen in January, with the addition of a new midfielder or striker being considered.

Cedric has made 61 appearances across competitions for the Gunners during his nearly four-year stay at the Emirates. He's managed two goals and five assists, winning the Community Shield in 2021.

Arteta stressed that the club would be cautious about handling their squad ahead of the January transfer window. He said (via the above source):

"We know where we are in terms of the squad and the numbers that we have, so we’re going to be extremely cautious in what we do in this window."

However, Cedric looks to be one player whose future lies away from north London whether that be in January or at the end of the season. He could look to reignite his career in the Turkish Super Lig with Besiktas or Trabzonspor.

Reiss Nelson reportedly wants to stay at Arsenal despite interest from Sevilla and Wolverhampton Wanderers

Reiss Nelson is looking to fight for his place at Arsenal.

Reiss Nelson has struggled for game time at the Emirates this season. The English attacker has started three of 15 games across competitions, posting one goal and two assists.

The 24-year-old only signed a new four-year contract with Arsenal in the summer, keeping him tied to the club until 2027. But, his lack of first-team opportunities have been a concern.

According to CBS Sports, Nelson has attracted interest from Sevilla and Wolves, with the two clubs looking to sign him on loan. But, he's minded to stay with the Gunners and fight for his place in Arteta's side.

Nelson has proven to be an astute option off the bench for the north Londoners, especially when chasing games. He scored a memorable winner in the 90+7th minute of his side's 3-2 comeback win against Bournemouth last season.