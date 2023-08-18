Turkish giants willing to pay €10m to sign Arsenal midfielder - Reports

Galatasaray are reportedly prepared to pay €10 million to sign Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.

Turkish outlet Tavkim in Turkey (via Sport Witness) reports that Cimbom are interested in Partey. Okan Burak's side have turned to the Ghanian following failed moves for Fred and Tanguy Ndombele.

Galatsaray's vice-chairman Erden Timur is said to have started talks with Arsenal for the 30-year-old. However, the Gunners' price tag of the holding midfielder is €14 million, meaning there's a €4 million difference in valuation.

Partey's contract with the north Londoners expires in 2025, but he has been mooted for a potential departure this summer. Mikel Arteta strengthened his midfield at the Emirates with the signing of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.

Partey played the full 90 minutes of the Gunners' 2-1 season-opening win against Nottingham Forest. He played as a makeshift right-back to allow Rice to play in a defensive midfield role.

However, Partey hasn't always been the most reliable during his three years at the Emirates due to injuries. He did make 40 appearances across competitions last season, scoring three goals.

He's regarded as one of the Premier League's best defensive midfielders, but his fitness issues have been problematic for Arteta's side.

Ben Foster questions Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's decision to play Thomas Partey at right-back

Thomas Partey started at right-back in win over Forest.

Arteta surprised many when he started Partey at right-back for the Gunners' clash against Forest on Saturday (August 12). His side impressed in the first half, taking a 2-0 lead at half-time.

However, Arsenal came unstuck in the second half. Forest grabbed a goal in the 82nd minute to give the north Londoners a nervy finish. Partey was moved to right-back to accommodate Ben White at centre-back, while Gabriel Magalhaes was surprisingly named on the bench.

Ben Foster was bemused by Arteta's decision and gave an insight to how his fellow Wrexham teammates were stunned by the tactic (via his YouTube channel):

“Thomas Partey at right-back, everybody on the coach on the way to Wrexham were looking at it and saying what on earth is Thomas Partey doing there at right-back?"

The Wrexham goalkeeper continued by admitting that the Gunners won't be bothered by doubts regarding Partey's positional move, as they won:

“That’s just bonkers. But they got over the line. So I think that’s all that matters to Arsenal.”

It remains to be seen if Partey will continue in the role, but Arteta has been handed a massive defensive headache. New signing Jurrien Timber has been ruled out for months with an ACL injury.