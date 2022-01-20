Two Barcelona veterans could leave the club at the end of the season: Reports

Two Barcelona veterans in the form of Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique are set to leave the club at the end of the season. Recent reports have claimed that Xavi Hernandez is planning an overhaul of the squad in the summer.

Apart from Alba and Pique, long-term veteran Sergio Busquets and Gerard Pique are also rumored to be part of the clear-out at the end of the season. Gerard Pique was one of the players who agreed to take a pay cut last season to help the club better manage the poor financial situation. Both Pique and Jordi Alba started their careers as youth players for the club.

Pique spent close to four years at Manchester United before returning to his hometown in Spain. Jordi Alba joined Barcelona from Valencia in June of 2012 and has won the La Liga five times with the club.

Both players have been an integral part of the club’s success in the 2010s but are now expected to be moved on. Pique has already attracted interest from David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

Barcelona looking for complete overhaul of squad in the summer

The Blaugrana have has known for quite a few years that an overhaul of the squad is needed for them to return to former glory. Apart from the new signing Dani Alves and the Brazilian Neto, the likes of Pique, Alba and Sergio Busquets are the only three players aged 32 or more in the squad.

The likes of Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia are largely expected to be the future center-back pairing at the club. Meanwhile, Valencia’s Jose Gaya has already been earmarked as Alba’s replacement. The Spanish giants have also been linked to multiple center-backs but are expected to hold out for an ideal replacement.

Multiple young stars have established themselves since Xavi’s arrival at the club. The signing of Ferran Torres is further expected to help the squad maintain attacking quality.

Barcelona are looking to make Erling Haaland their next marque signing although they will face stiff competition from other top clubs in Europe.

