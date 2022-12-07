Two England stars miss training ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash with France - Reports

England duo Declan Rice and Callum Wilson have missed their national team's training session on Wednesday (7 December) ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash against France.

The Three Lions sealed their place in the final eight of the competition with a 3-0 win over Senegal at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Sunday (4 December). Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane scored a goal apiece in the first half before Bukayo Saka served the icing on the cake.

Gareth Southgate's side are scheduled to lock horns with defending champions France in Al Khor on Saturday (10 December). So far, England have met Les Bleus twice at the FIFA World Cup, registering two comfortable group-stage victories in 1966 and 1982.

As per Metro, Rice and Wilson sat out Wednesday's first-team training camp due to illness and a minor muscle strain, respectively. Raheem Sterling and Ben White were the other two absentees as the pair have returned to the UK due to personal reasons.

Rice, 23, has been an ever-present figure for England at the ongoing quadrennial tournament, starting all four of his team's games so far. Wilson, on the other hand, has laid out one assist in 47 minutes of action, spread across two substitute appearances in Qatar.

is progressing with his rehabilitation indoors, while 22 #ThreeLions players are out for today's session in Al Wakrah. @CallumWilson is progressing with his rehabilitation indoors, while @_DeclanRice misses training as he is unwell. 22 #ThreeLions players are out for today's session in Al Wakrah.@CallumWilson is progressing with his rehabilitation indoors, while @_DeclanRice misses training as he is unwell. https://t.co/lvCOYpUso4

England will face either Portugal or Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final if they manage to beat Les Bleus.

England defender tipped to nullify Kylian Mbappe's threat at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Speaking on talkSPORT, England midfielder James Maddison showered praise on France superstar Kylian Mbappe but backed his teammate Kyle Walker to outshine the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker in their upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup clash.

Maddison elaborated:

"He's a fantastic player, one of the best in the world. I'm sure we'll prepare right to try and stop him. Kyle Walker started at right-back in the game against Senegal. He's one of the best full-backs in the world. I think if anyone can do a job against Mbappe, I think it's him."

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming contest, Maddison added:

"But listen, France have a lot of threats, it's not just Kylian Mbappe. They're a brilliant team, and that's why they are reigning champions. We've got a lot to be wary of."

"But the tactical work that we do, the staff here, the work that goes in on the background will leave us in good stead hopefully, and hopefully we can progress."

