Two La Liga clubs battling to sign Real Madrid star this summer - Reports

According to El Nacional, Real Betis and Sevilla are interested in signing Sergio Arribas from Real Madrid. The youngster currently plays for the RM Castilla side.

Arribas was a key player for Los Blancos' academy team this past season as he scored 21 goals and provided seven assists in 40 matches across competitions.

Arribas has also made 14 appearances for Los Blancos' senior team so far, scoring one goal. Jorge Luis Mendilibar is looking to strengthen his side after helping the La Liga side finish as the runner-up in last season's UEFA Europa League.

Manuel Pellegrini, meanwhile, is keen on strengthening the Betis side after they are back in European football this season. Arribas, a young attacker, could be a good addition to the team.

Despite the 21-year-old's rich vein of form for the academy team, he is not expected to be a key part of Real Madrid's first team next season. Hence, a move away from the club could help the player flourish as well.

Toni Kroos spoke about Real Madrid's pre-season

Real Madrid are currently conducting their pre-season US tour as the team look to be in tip-top shape ahead of the upcoming season. Los Blancos are keen on improving themselves after a below-par campaign in La Liga last term.

Toni Kroos spoke about the team's preparation in the pre-season. He outlined the importance of having a good pre-season and how it can impact the team. Speaking on the matter, Kroos said (via Los Blancos' website):

"Pre-season is always hard work as you're trying to set the foundations that will help throughout the season or that should help you throughout the season. That's what we're doing. We continue to work with and without the ball, that is more or less the same every year. We don't have that much time because we've got these nine days here and then we start with the warm-up games."

Real Madrid have signed several young gems like Fran Garcia, Jude Bellingham, and Arda Guler in the summer transfer market. Hence, having a good pre-season is crucial in helping those players find the needed rhythm before the start of next season.