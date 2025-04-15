Two Manchester United stars set to leave at the end of the season - Reports

Manchester United have undergone one of the worst seasons in Premier League history, and naturally, a clear-out could be expected this summer. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano (via UtdXclusive on X), Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton could be two of the players to leave Old Trafford after this season.
Over the last two seasons, the Red Devils have been undergoing a structural transformation both on and off the pitch. This has been witnessed through managerial reforms, player sales, and a cut down in the club's staffing, among others.
However, these changes have not reflected on Manchester United's on-pitch results. They are currently placed 14th with only 38 points from 32 games in the ongoing league season.
This could see multiple changes in their squad in the forthcoming transfer window. Amidst all the rumors, Evans and Heaton are reportedly expected to leave Old Trafford in the coming months.
Evans, a product of the club's youth system, has had two stints at Old Trafford. Having left in 2015, Evans returned to United as a free agent in July 2023 after a decent time with Leicester City.
At 37, Evans played an important role at centre-back under Erik ten Hag's era. However, the competition in recent times has affected his playing minutes. His contract at Old Trafford is set to expire at the end of the season, and United are reportedly not looking to offer him a fresh deal. Evans has scored once in 12 appearances for the Red Devils this term.
Heaton, on the other hand, was signed as the third goalkeeper and has thus not had enough gametime. His contract is also scheduled to come to an end in the summer, which could mark the end of his time at Manchester United.
At age 39, United are also not expected to offer Heaton a new contract. The Englishman has made only one appearance for the Red Devils this season.
"I understand the criticism" - Manchester United's head coach on media criticism
The Red Devils' head coach, Ruben Amorim, understands the criticism that his team is facing. However, he revealed that he does not care.
He said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):
"I understand the criticism, I don’t care. Nothing is worse that losing games. People can say whatever they want to say. I don’t want to defend myself as if you look at our position in the table, it says it all. Thursday, really important."
The Red Devils could end the season on a positive note if they win the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League. However, they will have to overcome Lyon after a 2-2 first-leg quarterfinal draw in France. The returning fixture is set to be played at Old Trafford on Thursday, April 17.