Two Premier League clubs interested in ex-Manchester United star Mason Greenwood - Reports 

Two unnamed Premier League clubs are interested in bringing former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood back to England, according to Metro. The player rose through the ranks at Old Trafford and was once considered one of the brightest young talents at the club.
Greenwood enjoyed a meteoric rise with the Red Devils, before he was removed from the first team squad in January 2022 due to off-field issues. Amid protest from fans, Manchester United opted to send him out on loan to Getafe in the summer of 2023.
After an internal investigation, Mason Greenwood was permanently offloaded last summer to Marseille, for a reported £26.6m. The 23-year-old has been in tremendous form for the Ligue 1 club so far, registering 20 goals and five assists from 35 games.
His efforts have already earned him admirers at multiple clubs across Europe. While Greenwood is under contract until 2029, an exit this summer cannot be entirely ruled out.
The Englishman, who recently switched allegiance to Jamaica, has been linked with a move to Spain, Italy, as well as Saudi Arabia. Barcelona were also linked with him, although those rumours have gone cold of late.
However, it now appears that two Premier League clubs are ready to risk wrath of fans by bringing the player back to England. Mason Greenwood would also prefer a return to the country, although he could face potential backlash with a move.
How many goals has Mason Greenwood scored for Manchester United in his career?
Mason Greenwood registered 35 goals from 129 games for Manchester United during his stay with the club. The Englishman was particularly impressive in the 2019/20 campaign under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, registering 18 goals and four assists from 50 games for the senior side.
While he was once considered the rightful heir to the No. 9 position in the team, the Red Devils have since moved on from the player. Manchester United are expected to invest in a new striker this summer, and are being linked with multiple candidates for the job.
The Red Devils are looking for an upgrade on Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, both of whom have failed to convince this season. The Premier League giants have managed just 42 goals in 35 games in the league so far and are desperate for improvement. Manchester United have been linked with Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres, but recent reports have suggested that he has agreed to join Arsenal.