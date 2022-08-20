Two Premier League clubs interested in Manchester United star Scott McTominay - Reports

As per 90min, Newcastle United and West Ham United are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay this season.

The Red Devils have reached an agreement to sign veteran midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid this summer. This could see McTominay's game time reduced considerably with Erik ten Hag looking to sign another midfielder.

Hence, the Scottish midfielder could leave on loan this summer. Everton, Southampton, and Leicester City are also monitoring his situation alongside Newcastle and West Ham.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Scott McTominay has been the subject of interest from a number of Premier League clubs after it emerged #mufc were close to signing Real Madrid's Casemiro. [ @_scottsaunders Scott McTominay has been the subject of interest from a number of Premier League clubs after it emerged #mufc were close to signing Real Madrid's Casemiro. [@_scottsaunders]

McTominay, 25, came through Manchester United's academy and has put in some decent performances in patches but has been majorly disappointing. He has played 172 matches for the club so far, contributing 16 goals and four assists.

His double pivot with Fred last season received immense criticism after the club's abysmal season.

The Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League with their worst ever points tally (58). They conceded 57 goals in the league, four more than relegated Burnley.

Casemiro has had a good partnership with Fred for Brazil and Ten Hag could be tempted to use that at Old Trafford as well. This would put McTominay down in the pecking order.

However, it is unclear for now whether United want to sell the Scottish midfielder this summer or not. They have already put James Garner on the transfer list.

The Red Devils are also looking to make more signings this summer. They are interested in Ajax winger Antony but have seen one bid rejected already.

Manchester United reach an agreement to sign Casemiro

In perhaps one of the biggest transfers of the summer, midfielder Casemiro is set to leave Real Madrid to join Manchester United.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian will join for a fee of £60 million plus £10 million add-ons. His four-year contract will have further clauses and if the club reaches the Champions League, Casemiro will earn more.

The Brazilian juggernaut joined Real Madrid from Sao Paulo in 2013 and formed a legendary midfield partnership with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos. Together, they helped Los Blancos win five Champions League titles, three La Liga titles and more.

Casemiro, 30, played 336 matches for the Spanish side, contributing 31 goals and 29 assists.

Paul Merson has predicted Manchester United vs Liverpool and other PL GW3 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy