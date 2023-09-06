Two Premier League sides keen on former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard after he fails to find new club - Reports

Former Manchester United footballer Jesse Lingard is reportedly attracting interest from two Premier League clubs as he continues to look for his next destination. The attacker is currently a free agent after being released by Nottingham Forest following the 2022-23 season.

According to Sky Sports (via Mirror), West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are both interested in getting Lingard on board. The Englishman is currently training with the Hammers but Wolves are expected to make an offer shortly.

Last summer, he chose to join Nottingham Forest over West Ham, signing a one-year deal with them. He couldn't impress, however, scoring and assisting twice each in 20 matches across competitions.

West Ham are reportedly interested in the free agent again but face competition from Wolves, who have managed just one win, while losing thrice in four Premier League matches this season.

The Hammers, on the other hand, are currently undefeated in the league so far with three wins and a draw.

Former Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard to feature for West Ham United in a close-door friendly - Reports

Jesse Lingard is set to feature for West Ham United in an upcoming closed-door friendly against Ipswich Town on Thursday, September 7, according to The West Ham Way.

As per their club insider ExWHUEmployee, the Hammers could offer him a short-term deal if he proves his fitness in the match. He told The West Ham Way:

“Lingard continues to impress and it’s understood he’ll be part of the team who’ll play a behind-closed-doors match this week. The match will be against Ipswich Town this Thursday at Rush Green.

“If he can prove his fitness then it’s expected that a short term deal will be offered, although it’s believed that other clubs are keen on the player too, including Saudi and others in Europe. It’s understood Wolves are also interested.

"As Lingard has been signed in time, the player has not been included in the clubs squad list for the Europa League group-stage matches.”

His six-month loan spell with West Ham in 2021 was highly successful. Lingard had scored nine and assisted five goals in overall 16 matches for them. This was why his decision to choose Forest over the Hammers came as a surprise to fans.