Two Real Madrid superstars looking to use upcoming international break to return to full fitness after long-term injuries: Reports

Two of Real Madrid's most important players, Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao, are looking to use the upcoming international break to return to full fitness. Both players were nursing a torn cruciate ligament, and have only recently returned to training.

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Madrid Universal), Los Blancos intend to arrange friendly matches between their players to aid their rehabilitation. These games, including one against their Castilla team, are expected to help Militao and Courtois in their recovery.

It is believed that the two-week international break will be enough time for the two players to return to full fitness.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is also optimistic about their return. Speaking ahead of their 4-2 win over Osasuna, he told the press (via Madrid Universal):

“I’m quite optimistic. And as we are now, we are better than ever. Militao is back and Courtois is back."

He further added:

“Militao and Courtois have started working with us. I think they can make it for the game on the 31st and without risking anything I hope they will be available.”

While Courtois is yet to play a game in the 2023/24 season, Militao played on the opening La Liga weekend before being ruled out.

Reports reveal Vinicius Jr.'s behavior has raised concerns at Real Madrid

Real Madrid are reportedly concerned about the potential damage Vinicius Jr.'s on-field conduct may be doing to the team's reputation. According to SPORT (via Forbes), it is being discussed that his behavior has a negative impact on the team.

Though Vinicius scored twice in a 4-2 victory over Osasuna, his antics saw him receive his fifth yellow card of the season. Carlo Ancelotti then publicly urged the Brazilian winger to keep his demeanour in check and better handle pressure during games. The manager went on to praise Vinicius but recognized the forward's need to handle the criticism from rivals and supporters with more tact.