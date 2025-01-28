UEFA Europa League side eye move for Manchester United star Casemiro: Reports

Serie A side AS Roma have reportedly earmarked Manchester United midfielder Casemiro as a transfer target in the ongoing January transfer window.

Casemiro, who will turn 33 next month, has long been tipped to leave the Red Devils owing to his recent drop in form. He has started 16 of his 22 overall appearances for his club this term, netting three goals so far.

Now, according to Sky Italia, Roma have enquired about Casemiro's situation with the winter transfer window set to close in less than a week. They have identified the former Real Madrid and Porto star as an ideal replacement for Leandro Paredes, whose deal will expire this June.

Since leaving Real Madrid in a potential £70 million deal in 2022, Casemiro has registered 15 goals and nine assists in 105 total games for Manchester United. He has helped them lift two domestic trophies so far.

Serie A ace told not to join Manchester United

Speaking to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, former Denmark U-19 coach Jens Olsen asserted Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu should not seal a move to Manchester United this month. He said (h/t Metro):

"If I have to be a little cheeky, I hope he chooses something other than Manchester United right now. I don't know if it's a bad fit, but they're just in a period where... I don't know if you can afford to say no to United, but maybe somewhere where there's a little more structure and where things fit in with his pace. Sometimes things have to go in the right order, if you can say it like that."

When asked to shed light on Dorgu's abilities, Olsen responded:

"I think he had some exciting skills. I had him on the national team, and he stuck with it pretty quickly. Patrick is fast, he is forward-thinking, he can head both offensively and defensively, and he has a very, very good left foot. He is a creative player who can also play on the pitch and solve some things. I am really happy for him, in terms of how his career has developed."

Over the past couple of weeks, Dorgu has reportedly emerged as a top transfer target for the Red Devils. He has been subject to two failed bids from Ruben Amorim's side, but a third offer is likely to be tabled soon.

Dorgu, who is allegedly valued at £33 million, has made 57 total appearances for Lecce since leaving Nordsjaelland in 2023. The 20-year-old left-back has scored five goals and provided three assists for his club.

