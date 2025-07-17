UEFA unconvinced about readiness of Barcelona's Camp Nou for 2025-26 Champions League group stage fixtures: Reports

UEFA are reportedly unsure if Barcelona's new stadium will be ready to host matches this season. They are not convinced the infrastructure standards and safety rules will be met when the main part of the tournament starts in September.

As per a report in RAC1, UEFA inspectors have visited the stadium this summer as the renovation work continues. They have not ruled out Barcelona's chances of hosting the league phase matches.

Joan Laporta has already confirmed that the Catalan side will not be playing any home games in LaLiga in August, as their stadium will not be ready. He admitted that talks have taken place with the league, and the fixture list has confirmed that the first three matches of the season will be away games. He said (via SI):

"We will return in September. We've already spoken to La Liga so that our first home games of the season are in September. We want to return as soon as possible, the decision to do it is so that we don't lose any purchasing power, it's key so that we can have more income."

However, the Catalan giants will be holding their first match in the new stadium in August as a test run ahead of the season. He added:

"The test will be on Aug. 10 with the Trophy Joan Gamper [Barcelona's traditional final preseason match]. The stadium capacity is still unknown, we're checking that with technicians."

However, Mundo Deportivo have reported that the club need two licenses from the city council before they can host the match. They have secured the first license, but have yet to get clearance for the second.

Barcelona wanted Lionel Messi at the club for the new stadium

Joan Laporta spoke about Lionel Messi before he left the club in 2021. He said that the club planned to have the Argentine in the squad when they moved to the new stadium. He said (via One Football):

"I hope Leo will still be there when we celebrate the 125th anniversary of Barcelona. It is not an easy task, because the renovation of the stadium will take at least two years. The whole thing around Messi is easier than the stadium. However, it would be great if we could celebrate Barcelona's 125th birthday together with Messi. That would be a fantastic end to his career."

However, Lionel Messi left the club in the summer of 2021 and moved to Paris Saint-Germain after the Spanish side failed to renew his contract. He was close to rejoining in 2023, but Barca could not get their financial issues sorted, and the Argentine moved to Inter Miami.

