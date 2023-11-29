Unai Emery wants to sign 26-year-old Arsenal star at Aston Villa in £25 million deal: Reports

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is reportedly ready to sign Kieran Tierney from his former club Arsenal. The Scotsman has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates and is currently out on loan at Real Sociedad.

As reported by HITC via Teamtalk, the Lions are keen on the 26-year-old who could cost around £25 million. The report claims that even though Real Sociedad have the option to sign Tierney on a permanent basis, they are unlikely to act on it.

The report further claims that the left-back is understood to be keen on rejoining his boyhood club Celtic. Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is reportedly a huge admirer of the Scotsman he previously worked with at Parkhead and will be happy to reunite with the defender.

However, the major stumbling block for the Hoops will be to afford Tierney's fee and wages. However, Aston Villa should reportedly not have too much problem to match Arsenal's demands of £25 million.

Tierney has previously worked with Unai Emery for a very brief period of time at the Emirates. Aston Villa currently have Lucas Digne and Alex Moreno as options at left-back. Both players are 30 years old and hence Tierney could prove to be a solid long-term option.

Tierney was understood to be regarded as one of the future stars for Arsenal when he joined the Gunners but that has not been the case. Mikel Arteta has favoured Oleksandr Zinchenko over the Scotsman, who is more of an inverted left-back.

Rio Ferdinand makes fun of Arsenal with hilarious comment about ‘irreplaceable’ Gunners star

Rio Ferdinand has mocked Arsenal with a hilarious dig on midfielder Thomas Partey. Partey was considered irreplaceable by many fans but he has not played much this season because of his injury problems.

Ferdinand has mocked Arsenal fans for their claim of Partey being one of the best players in his position. The former England defender hilariously asked for the Ghanaian to be "freed". Speaking on his Vibe with Five YouTube show, Ferdinand said, as quoted by Just Arsenal:

"Thomas Partey is irreplaceable by the way [according to Arsenal fans] but he ain’t been seen this season! Not even mentioned on the show. What’s happened to Thomas Partey?! Where is Thomas? Someone free Thomas Partey. Please, I need to see him again man."

Partey has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates this season following Declan Rice's £105 million summer switch. In total, he has played just 251 minutes in the Premier League and has also been out with injury problems.