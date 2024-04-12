Unnamed Portuguese club keen on signing Cristiano Ronaldo if he decides to leave Al-Nassr at the end of the season - Reports

An unnamed Portuguese club is keen on signing Cristiano Ronaldo if he leaves Al-Nassr at the end of the season, according to journalist Alhazza Mutab.

Ronaldo was the first global superstar to join the Saudi Pro League in January 2023, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with Al-Nassr, worth a staggering £173 million a year.

The 39-year-old had a decent start during the 2022-23 campaign, registering 14 goals and two assists in 19 appearances across all competitions. Despite not winning any major trophy, Ronaldo was instrumental in Al-Nassr securing the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup, a pre-season friendly trophy.

With the acquisition of world-class talent including Sadio Mane, Aymeric Laporte, and Marcelo Brozovic, many fans expected Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. to win multiple competitions. However, Al-Nassr have largely been overshadowed by the brilliance of Al-Hilal this season.

The Knights of Najd are second in the league table with 65 points from 27 games, 12 points behind Al-Hilal. To add to their misery, Al-Hilal recently defeated Al-Nassr 2-1 in the Saudi Super Cup semi-finals, in which Cristiano Ronaldo was shown a straight red card for foul play.

Alhazza Mutab posted on X:

"Urgent :- A Portuguese club strongly desires to sign a contract with the best player in the world next season and the godfather of change in our league. If he has a desire to leave. . !"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Cristiano Ronaldo may prefer a change of scenery to find success in the twilight years of his career. Despite having a contract with Al-Nassr until the summer of 2025, he could potentially favor a return to his boyhood club, Sporting CP, where he plied his trade for six years.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared this season for Al-Nassr?

While an unnamed Portuguese club are reportedly interested in securing Cristiano Ronaldo's services for the 2024-25 season, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is still going strong for Al-Nassr. Let's take a look at his stats this season:

Ronaldo has netted 36 goals and provided 12 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions. This includes 29 goals in 25 Saudi Pro League appearances, where he is the top scorer, seven goals ahead of Al-Hilal's Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Al-Nassr will next be back in action against Al-Feiha at home in their Saudi Pro League clash on Friday, April 19. However, due to Ronaldo's suspension, he is expected to not be included in the matchday squad.

Poll : Should Cristiano Ronaldo leave Al-Nassr and the Saudi Pro League at the end of the season? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion