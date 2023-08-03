"Unrest again" – Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand makes interesting Harry Kane transfer prediction

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has shared his thoughts on Harry Kane's future at Tottenham Hotspur amid links with Bayern Munich.

Kane, 30, has been linked with a permanent transfer away from his boyhood team since the end of the 2022-23 season. He is said to be keen to leave Spurs as he is in the final 11 months of his existing deal.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Ferdinand asserted that the ex-Manchester United target is expected to depart Spurs this summer. He elaborated:

"He's off. I just think he will go now. It has gone on that long. It is an ongoing transfer saga. He wanted to go to Manchester City, but he wasn't allowed. Now, there's serious unrest again about his future."

Ferdinand, who lifted 14 trophies for Manchester United, continued:

"Unfortunately for Spurs, unless the new manager performs miracles and creates an unbelievably different environment that we have not seen at Spurs in many years, he's not going to win anything there."

Urging Kane to leave Tottenham this summer, Ferdinand concluded:

"He has given his best years to that football club. He deserves to be able to go out and say: 'Listen, thank you very much. Let me go and do something else'. The question lies with Kane. Do you want to be the top scorer in the Premier League history? Or do you want to win trophies? If he goes to Bayern, he can win the Champions League."

Overall, the UEFA Euro 2020 finalist has scored 280 goals and provided 64 assists in 435 matches across all competitions for Tottenham so far.

Bayern Munich set to improve offer to snap up ex-Manchester United target Harry Kane

According to Sky Sports Germany, Bayern Munich are likely to lodge an improved bid to sign former Manchester United target Harry Kane this summer. Their recent offer of £82 million, including potential add-ons, was rejected by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy last month.

Tottenham are said to be willing to let go of the 84-cap England international if the Bavarians offer a fee of £100 million this month. They are also hoping to include a buy-back clause in the deal for the player.

Bayern Munich, who sold Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona in a deal worth up to £44 million in 2022, currently have Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Mathys Tel as their number nine options. As a result, they are believed to go all-in to snap up the Englishman this summer.