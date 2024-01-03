"Values legacy over money", "Give him a statue" – Liverpool fans overjoyed as latest Mohamed Salah transfer update emerges

Liverpool supporters have expressed their elation after a recent report claimed that Mohamed Salah is leaning towards signing a new contract extension at Anfield.

On Wednesday (January 3), Anfield Watch reported that the left-footed Egyptian is inching closer to penning a new deal at the Merseyside outfit. As a result, the Reds have decided to scale back their ongoing search for a potential replacement. As of now, the exact details of the former Chelsea and AS Roma man's new deal are yet to be disclosed.

Following the report's publication, one Liverpool fan commented on X:

"He values legacy over money"

Another Reds supporter called for a statue in Salah's honor, writing:

"Give him a statue"

Here's how other Reds supporters reacted to the recent development:

Salah, who was allegedly subject to a £150 million bid from Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ittihad in the summer, has been in brilliant form this campaign. The 31-year-old has netted 18 goals and registered nine assists in 27 appearances across competitions for the Anfield club so far.

Overall, the African Cup of Nations-bound star has bagged 204 goals and provided 88 assists in 332 matches for the Premier League outfit.

Gary Neville remarks on Liverpool's league title chances in Mohamed Salah's absence

After Liverpool's recent 4-2 win over Newcastle United, Manchester United legend Gary Neville cast doubt on the Reds' Premier League title credentials in Mohamed Salah's absence. He told Sky Sports:

"A lot of those players have left and they've got back to a transitional period like they were at the beginning under [Jurgen] Klopp with Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz. They're not polished yet. They're not at the peak of their careers where you start to make precise decisions. There's an electricity to them but also a frustration that in the final third the last part can go a little bit wrong."

Asserting that the Reds should attempt to maintain their form in the Egyptian star's Africa Cup of Nations-induced absence, Neville added:

"You wonder what that's going to be like without Salah but they owe it to him to get through the next month still in the title, still at the top of the league and still ahead so they can give him a chance to come back and have a real go at the title. I didn't think Liverpool would be in a title race and I still don't think they'll do it."

So far this season, the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner has scored 14 goals in 20 league appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side.

In comparison, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz have netted a combined 11 Premier League goals for Liverpool so far this campaign.