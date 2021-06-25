'Versatile' Brazilian attacking midfielder tempted by a move to Liverpool this summer - Reports 

FC Porto's versatile attacking midfielder Otavio Monteiro is reportedly attracted to the prospect of interest shown from Liverpool in signing him.

According to Portuguese publication Correio da Manha (via Pailsey Gates), Liverpool are not the only side interested in signing the highly rated 26-year-old attacker. Other clubs, including La Liga outfit Valencia and Serie A side Fiorentina, are also said to be monitoring Otavio.

However, the prospect of playing at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp appeals to the midfielder, who is keen to join Liverpool if a deal comes through this summer. Otavio has a contract at FC Porto until the summer of 2025 and has a huge release clause of €60 million. However, a clause in his deal would allow him to leave for €40 million but applies only for this month.

Liverpool will need to act quickly, not only to beat the competition, but also to sign the 26-year-old at a relatively cheaper price.

Monteiro is an extremely versatile player. He is primarily an attacking midfielder but is also capable of playing on either of the flanks. Otavio could also play in midfield as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

Liverpool look to bolster their attack after strengthening their defense

Liverpool have already started to strengthen their squad for next season after both Manchester clubs finished ahead of them in the Premier League. The Reds have completed the signing of French centre-back Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

Jurgen Klopp is now looking to strengthen his attack and find backup for his lethal front-three. Liverpool currently play the likes of Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri to cover up for their front-three. However, the Reds plan to sell the pair alongside Japanese forward Takumi Minamino.

Furthermore, both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool to play in the African Cup of Nations in early 2022. This makes it even more important for Liverpool to sign a new attacking player to cover up for Mane and Salah's absence.

Otavio has already proved his worth in Portugal. The 26-year-old scored 5 goals and assisted a further 12 in all competitions last season.

