"Very close to reaching an agreement" - Journalist claims Manchester United are closing in on deal for 22-year-old LaLiga star

Manchester United are reportedly close to reaching an agreement with Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra. According to El Chiringuito's German Munoz, the Spaniard is expected to make a move to England after enjoying a breakthrough campaign in Spanish top-tier football last season.

Guerra, who joined Valencia from Villarreal's academy in 2019, made 36 senior appearances for Los Che last season across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing three assists. The 22-year-old started 31 top-flight games for Valencia and scored crucial goals against Sevilla and Espanyol.

Looking forward to adding more firepower to the midfield, United view Javi Guerra as a suitable candidate who can contribute to offence and defence. German Munoz said (via El Chiringuito TV on X):

"(Manchester United) very close to reaching an agreement with Javi Guerra"

Munoz also claimed that Guerra was eager to stay at Mestalla but wanted a strong sporting project from the LaLiga side. The journalist added:

"The player has always prioritised renewing with Valencia but wants a strong sporting project."

The 22-year-old's contract with Valencia will expire in the summer of 2027. With two years remaining on his deal, several clubs, including Manchester United, Aston Villa and Arsenal, have started showing interest.

However, according to Caught Offside, the transfer update has not been confirmed by any UK-based outlet.

Bryan Mbeumo calls Manchester United his dream club

Wolverhampton Wanderers FC v Brentford FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Cameroonian attacker Bryan Mbeumo has dubbed Manchester United as the club of his dreams, claiming that he grew up supporting the Red Devils. Mbeumo has joined the Red Devils from Brentford on a five-year deal for a reported fee of £65 million plus £6 million in add-ons.

The 25-year-old said in his first interview after joining the Old Trafford outfit (via BBC Sport):

"As soon as I knew there was a chance to join Manchester United, I had to take the opportunity to sign for the club of my dreams: the team whose shirt I wore growing up."

Brentford reportedly rejected United's two initial bids to sign the 25-year-old. Nevertheless, the Cameroon attacker has become Ruben Amorim's third signing in the summer transfer window after Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon.

Mbuemo was the Premier League's joint fourth-highest goal scorer last season, alongside Chris Wood, with 20 goals. With significant additions in the frontline, United will look to improve their performance in top-tier English football.

About the author Shashank Shashank is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football since the past 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has also played the sport as a box-to-box midfielder and a full-back at national level, along with Tennis, Taekwondo and Boxing.



Shashank has been a Liverpool supporter since 2014 and had first stumbled upon the club after receiving a gift which had the words 'Liverpool FC' written on it. He has idolised Steven Gerrard over the years but his favorite football memory is the Reds' incredible comeback 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semis. He, unsurprisingly, also loves Jurgen Klopp's managerial style.



He strives to report 100% accurate content by going through several social media platforms, and prides himself on his above-average vocabulary and researching skills. In his career so far, Shashank has had the privilege of interviewing Indian national football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.



Shashank also follows the Indian Super League and the Eredivisie along with European Football. In his off time, he likes to do theatre, watch Tennis, and travel. Know More